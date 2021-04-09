Making a case for Patrick Surtain II

Patrick Surtain II - great player and person with pedigree. With B Jone's contract getting a CB to replace that contract next season must be a priority. Also would we really be trading down from three and want Pitts or Chase?... just does not add up to me. Unless we go Oline that makes sense too. I also think Flores prioritizes CB and Oline, I have been shaking my head for a while now I just have a hard time seeing us pick a WR at 6 especially a 170LB one.



I love you too.