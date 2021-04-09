 Making a case for Patrick Surtain II | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Making a case for Patrick Surtain II

dolphintodd

dolphintodd

Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2011
Messages
1,798
Reaction score
1,117
Patrick Surtain II - great player and person with pedigree. With B Jone's contract getting a CB to replace that contract next season must be a priority. Also would we really be trading down from three and want Pitts or Chase?... just does not add up to me. Unless we go Oline that makes sense too. I also think Flores prioritizes CB and Oline, I have been shaking my head for a while now I just have a hard time seeing us pick a WR at 6 especially a 170LB one.

I love you too.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
1,422
Reaction score
1,458
Location
Canada
There’s no way we go CB at 6. You’re right that Flo loves his CBs. But we wouldn’t have traded from 12 to 6 for a CB. There is only one CB going off the board before 12 (Cowboys at 10) and even that is not guaranteed.

We moved up to 6 for a pass catcher. Book it. The only question is which one.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Club Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
2,953
Reaction score
3,051
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
All that going from #3 to #12 to #6 proves is that we arent infatuated with just one player in the draft..but want to have a choice of 2-3 that we probably rate pretty equally..someone like:

Pitts/Chase/Smith/Waddle/Sewell..any of those are pretty good picks @ #6 and should have most if not all there at #6..
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Club Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
19,691
Reaction score
4,807
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
dolphintodd said:
Patrick Surtain II - great player and person with pedigree. With B Jone's contract getting a CB to replace that contract next season must be a priority. Also would we really be trading down from three and want Pitts or Chase?... just does not add up to me. Unless we go Oline that makes sense too. I also think Flores prioritizes CB and Oline, I have been shaking my head for a while now I just have a hard time seeing us pick a WR at 6 especially a 170LB one.

I love you too.
Click to expand...
I don’t agree on Pitts and Chase...We have Iggy developing and B Jones is fine for now ...

Pass on Surtain.....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom