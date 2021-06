PHINSfan said: I dont think any Dolphins fan want him to get that record. Having that record, and the undefeated season, is something no other NFL team has.....lets keep it that way! Click to expand...

I'm not too worried about a team going undefeated (except when NE went 16-0) but if a team wins all 20+ games in a season that isn't the Jets, Bills or Patriots then hats off to them they've earned it. Can't a have scummy coach like Belicheat have all time HC wins though. That would be absolutely disgusting. Miami needs to start sweeping NE consistently to help prevent Belicheat from getting the record.