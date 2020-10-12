Massive haul in the draft

raving
We may be looking at a historic draft.
All 3 o lineman appear to be talented, athletic and mean. Durability will determine a lot here.
igbo is a star in the making...wow... did I miss something- was he out yesterday and if so why?
Jones - safety draft pick is a player - much to learn....
Davis needs time but if he materializes watch out - he’s so massive.
All rides on Tua I know - that is if Tua is what he is advertised- a franchise QB - this draft seems to be stunningly good!
