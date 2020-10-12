Massive haul in the draft

We may be looking at a historic draft.

All 3 o lineman appear to be talented, athletic and mean. Durability will determine a lot here.

igbo is a star in the making...wow... did I miss something- was he out yesterday and if so why?

Jones - safety draft pick is a player - much to learn....

Davis needs time but if he materializes watch out - he’s so massive.

All rides on Tua I know - that is if Tua is what he is advertised- a franchise QB - this draft seems to be stunningly good!
 
Tua is obviously a major key to the success of this draft. But revamping the offensive lineman with three very solid rookies(granted Jackson is out right now) is a major win. That frees up a major headache that has haunted this team for a decade+ and frees up all the ways they can go in next year's draft. We might finally have a franchise quarterback and a solid offensive line on the roster!
 
and we got a long snapper for many years to come
 
Sadly, you need to get with the narrative.
ALL R1/R2 rookies should be STARTING, just like all other teams.
No rookies should be committing rookie mistakes.
Anyone not starting is a bust. We ALL know rookies excel game one or they'll never be good.
Because none of those are true, Grier is an idiot and needs to be fired.
 
Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley and Robert Hunt look like this draft is a home run.

Tua on the bench is mind boggling.

Igbo, Jones, Raekwon, Strowbridge, Perry, all gravy, baby!

Can't wait for the treasures of 2021 to mix in!
 
If Hunt. Jackson and Kindley continue with their apparent upside and development, Miami might just skip drafting an OL until the later part of the 2021 draft; if at all.

Hopefully they'll fix the LB. DE and FS, positions and find a Slot Reciever, as well as, a more physical RB.
 
Since we're talking draft, what's everybody's opinion on the 2 positions we should take in the first round next year?

I'm thinking DE and DT. I was leaning WR, but if Williams got over the hump and getting Wilson back next year, I think we're okay there for now, although I certainly wouldn't hate taking like a Waddle over a DT.
 
Do we resign TK or use a high pick on center? I'd rather TK and a 1st round playmaker.
 
and when you get a 4th that is playing like a 1st, that counts?
 
I agree. They need to find at least one DE, who's good at setting the edge and gives them a solid pass rush. Patrick Jones from Pittsburgh is a very good player, who's versitile as a OLB and Hand in the dirt rusher. He'd be someone to look for in the mid to late 1st round, if not high 2nd.

NT is another area. Godchaux strikes more of a 3 man DE type. Getting a true NT would do wonders for the run defense.

Miami's WR corps is underrated. But it could use a Waddle type player to take it to another level.
 
