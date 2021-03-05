 May catch some flack for this.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

May catch some flack for this....

What about... instead of #3..

trade down get an extra 2/3 round pick.

select Pitts, get an elite TE.

Harris at 18

LB of choice at next pick

use gained pick from trading down on a WR, I haven’t seen a lot of love for, but watched him closely... Amon-Ra St Brown. I truly believe he will be an elite WR in the NFL. Goes after the ball, genetics are good (father a body builder) to add weight if needed. You won’t have the chemistry with Waddle/Smith after their comments. Why waste the pick?

not to mention I’ve seen lots of talk about adding at the wr through FA.

Thoughts?
 
I like Amon a lot and love his story. For those who don't know about his family and childhood please google it. His father was a two time Mr. Olympian and very spiritual and instilled the importance if intelligence...both his brothers are athletes.
 
you're right, you should catch flack for that....lol
 
You’re such a flacker! ;)
 
Is Miami going after a reliable one in FA? Bell =/= reliable. As much as I loved Etienne’s decision to stay, it really hurt his prospect IMO. Harris is the back in this draft, 18 isn’t too bad, and he’s very similar to Henry who has been a monster.
 
Love it Dmefoc, anything that starts with Pitts at 1a is a winner :)
 
It depends on where your trading down too...? The NFL is well aware of what a rare freak Pitts is...I think he goes top 5, as high as 3.

I’m all in on drafting Pitts...which I’ve made clear in the other thread!
 
Is Miami going after a reliable one in FA? Bell =/= reliable. As much as I loved Etienne’s decision to stay, it really hurt his prospect IMO. Harris is the back in this draft, 18 isn’t too bad, and he’s very similar to Henry who has been a monster.
I’m not upset, I just like testing the boundaries of forum moderation at times lol. Was going for cliche but in retrospect kinda landed on douche. My bad
 
Drafting a TE in round 1 is a bigger risk than drafting a RB in round 1.

I have no issue with trading down, probably just to 8 with Carolina, and pick up there 2nd rounder, and maybe a bit more. But drafting a TE early, no thanks.
 
I think Harris will be good, but he’s no Derrick Henry... I would rather get our rb on day 2. I’d still go for a wr with pick 18 (or trade up from there)

round 2 - javonte Williams, check him out. He may change your mind
 
I’m normally with ya, but Pitts is every bit as talented (maybe more athletic) than Kittle. And that’s saying a lot bc I’m a natural SEC hater because I am a B1G fan, specifically Iowa (where kittle played).
 
