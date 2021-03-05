May catch some flack for this....

Dmefoc
What about... instead of #3..
trade down get an extra 2/3 round pick.
select Pitts, get an elite TE.
Harris at 18
LB of choice at next pick
use gained pick from trading down on a WR, I haven’t seen a lot of love for, but watched him closely... Amon-Ra St Brown. I truly believe he will be an elite WR in the NFL. Goes after the ball, genetics are good (father a body builder) to add weight if needed. You won’t have the chemistry with Waddle/Smith after their comments. Why waste the pick?
not to mention I’ve seen lots of talk about adding at the wr through FA.
Thoughts?
