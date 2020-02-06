ANUFan
"I've seen them all," McLaurin told the Redskins radio broadcast team last week on radio row, per the team's official website. "In college, I felt like Chase was the most productive of the three, and he has a chance to possibly be the best. That doesn't take anything away from [Joey and Nick]. That just tells you how good he can be."
It's no surprise Voice of the Redskins Larry Michael and staffer Kyle Stackpole would ask McLaurin about Young. It's widely expected that if Washington keeps the No. 2 overall pick, it will be the OSU product.
McLaurin: Young could be better than Bosa brothers
Redskins wideout Terry McLaurin played at Ohio State with Joey and Nick Bosa. He believes potential draft pick Chase Young has a chance to be better than both brothers.
I needed a good chuckle...This bodes well for the Dolphins-TUA if Washington believes this as well.