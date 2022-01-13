 Miami, bottom landing spot for coach? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami, bottom landing spot for coach?

You would think that coaching our Dolphins would be a great job. Was listening to ESPN radio and they did an entire segment on "Which coaching job would you take".
They had a bunch of different guys on, some X-HCs, some from Sports media and a GM.
No one even mentioned our team.

*Most picked Denver. As they think that team has a great culture built in and is ready to win now if you can get a QB.
*Second was Jaguars due to Lawrence, and great draft picks.
*Third was the Giants due the owners dedication and proven success (4 Superbowls).

Honestly, I was shocked that we really weren't even discussed. It's like we are invisible or something.

My thoughts on why our HC opening is great.
*Number 1 in cap to spend
*Defense is good to go once we sign Ogbah.
*Solid draft picks. Bears don't even have a first rounder.
*Very young, talented team.
*Miami, is an amazing city to live in!

Your thoughts?
 
Denver really is just qb away and giants are a respected franchise but have a long way to go. Denver and Miami are the best jobs available imo
 
F

Agree with your points on the Miami job.

”Just get a QB” in Denver? As if that’s easy. They haven’t been able to find one since they got lucky convincing Manning to finish up there.

Jacksonville is decently attractive, but Miami has a much shorter distance to travel.

The Giants roster is horrendous.
 
I agree with all your points.
 
