Miami, bottom landing spot for coach?

You would think that coaching our Dolphins would be a great job. Was listening to ESPN radio and they did an entire segment on "Which coaching job would you take".

They had a bunch of different guys on, some X-HCs, some from Sports media and a GM.

No one even mentioned our team.



*Most picked Denver. As they think that team has a great culture built in and is ready to win now if you can get a QB.

*Second was Jaguars due to Lawrence, and great draft picks.

*Third was the Giants due the owners dedication and proven success (4 Superbowls).



Honestly, I was shocked that we really weren't even discussed. It's like we are invisible or something.



My thoughts on why our HC opening is great.

*Number 1 in cap to spend

*Defense is good to go once we sign Ogbah.

*Solid draft picks. Bears don't even have a first rounder.

*Very young, talented team.

*Miami, is an amazing city to live in!



Your thoughts?