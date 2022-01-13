Miami, bottom landing spot for coach?

KingHydra
You would think that coaching our Dolphins would be a great job. Was listening to ESPN radio and they did an entire segment on "Which coaching job would you take".
They had a bunch of different guys on, some X-HCs, some from Sports media and a GM.
No one even mentioned our team.
*Most picked Denver. As they think that team has a great culture built in and is ready to win now if you can get a QB.
*Second was Jaguars due to Lawrence, and great draft picks.
*Third was the Giants due the owners dedication and proven success (4 Superbowls).
Honestly, I was shocked that we really weren't even discussed. It's like we are invisible or something.
My thoughts on why our HC opening is great.
*Number 1 in cap to spend
*Defense is good to go once we sign Ogbah.
*Solid draft picks. Bears don't even have a first rounder.
*Very young, talented team.
*Miami, is an amazing city to live in!
Your thoughts?
