 Miami deep at WR - may be in the market to trade a WR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami deep at WR - may be in the market to trade a WR

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,239
Reaction score
3,404
Location
SO CAL
Don't be surprised if you see the Dolphins pull off a WR trade between now and summer. The Cards just found out Hopkins has been suspended through week 7-8 and the Ravens didn't address WR on Draft day or though Free Agency. The Dolphins have suddenly gotten deep at WR with our recent moves. WR Preston Williams or Bowden may find some interest for a team looking to move a player or late rounder.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
18,080
Reaction score
38,717
DOLFANMIKE said:
Don't be surprised if you see the Dolphins pull off a WR trade between now and summer. The Cards just found out Hopkins has been suspended through week 7-8 and the Ravens didn't address WR on Draft day or though Free Agency. The Dolphins have suddenly gotten deep at WR with our recent moves. WR Preston Williams or Bowden may find some interest for a team looking to move a player or late rounder.
Click to expand...
Good riddance.

I don't even consider either player depth, so if we could dump either or both on other teams and get anything in return would be incredible.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom