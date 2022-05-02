Miami deep at WR - may be in the market to trade a WR

DOLFANMIKE
Don't be surprised if you see the Dolphins pull off a WR trade between now and summer. The Cards just found out Hopkins has been suspended through week 7-8 and the Ravens didn't address WR on Draft day or though Free Agency. The Dolphins have suddenly gotten deep at WR with our recent moves. WR Preston Williams or Bowden may find some interest for a team looking to move a player or late rounder.