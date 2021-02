"it seems they could be big players in the free agent market" - this sort of throwaway comment in the article seems totally off-base to me. I really don't think that we will be big players in free agency - the team seems all about prudent fiscal management to set this up right. Maybe get one expensive signing like Linsley and a couple of value guys who come cheap to build depth but with the decline in the salary cap I expect frugal approach and our big talent acquisitions are going to be in the Draft.