Miami Dolphins.......Pretenders or Contenders?????

We are certainly not there yet, when our QB hardly ever gets time to throw from the pocket it’s a massive problem. I do believe Flo had a plan starting with defence and moving to offence.



This was a massive project, the first season we had around 14/15 players who just walked in with a weeks’ preparation.



Those players were always going to have to move on in a year or two as they were short stop gap signings. This was always going to create a fast turning revolving door until we filled positions with decent quality.



Next season, if he doesn’t resolve all this I can’t defend him. 4th year, no excuses for me. We should be in playoffs with a good start putting us in a position of strength, rather than a mad dash at the end.



We have finished really strong every year under Flo, next season with fewer new players we should start strong.