 Miami Dolphins.......Pretenders or Contenders????? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins.......Pretenders or Contenders?????

Miami Dolphins are Pretenders or Contenders?????

  • Pretenders

    Votes: 3 11.1%

  • Contenders

    Votes: 3 11.1%

  • Up and Coming not there yet

    Votes: 21 77.8%
  • Total voters
    27
ESPN just went over the game last night and with our OL each and every individual called us Pretenders. That there is no way that our OL can hold up the next 2 weeks let alone a playoff run!!!! I am pissed but maybe I have my Rose Colored Dolphins Goggles on. FINSUP!!!!!!!!!
 
I think not there yet.

The GMFB crew had a segment about the most dangerous team in the AFC wildcard race. While three of the four gave us some props, they cited Tua and our O as the reason we're not dangerous. They chose the Colts, Cheatriots and Chargers.

It's hard to argue. Another year for Tua and the O Line to develop, add a dependable RB and a WR, and we will be contenders next season.
 
Funny how ESPN can see how bad this O line is but some fans on this site can’t because of there pure hatred for Tua.
 
We are certainly not there yet, when our QB hardly ever gets time to throw from the pocket it’s a massive problem. I do believe Flo had a plan starting with defence and moving to offence.

This was a massive project, the first season we had around 14/15 players who just walked in with a weeks’ preparation.

Those players were always going to have to move on in a year or two as they were short stop gap signings. This was always going to create a fast turning revolving door until we filled positions with decent quality.

Next season, if he doesn’t resolve all this I can’t defend him. 4th year, no excuses for me. We should be in playoffs with a good start putting us in a position of strength, rather than a mad dash at the end.

We have finished really strong every year under Flo, next season with fewer new players we should start strong.
 
NYC#1finsfan said:
ESPN just went over the game last night and with our OL each and every individual called us Pretenders. That there is no way that our OL can hold up the next 2 weeks let alone a playoff run!!!! I am pissed but maybe I have my Rose Colored Dolphins Goggles on. FINSUP!!!!!!!!!
Click to expand...
First, ESPN loathes us. They just do. Second, we won 7 in a row but we also lost 7 in a row. So, you simply can't expect any media individuals to put all of their eggs in our basket (they won't anyways and who cares if they do). We need to keep a chip on our shoulder and go up to Nashville and beat Tannehill like a Cherokee drum.
 
At best we may make the playoffs.
If we do I would love to see us win 1 game so as fans get that monkey off our back.
More importantly would give experience to this young team and the coaches in preparation for a genuine crack at the SB.
 
Right in the middle per usual. The defense is championship worthy but the offense is not. They have next year to get the offense right and if they do I expect Miami to be a legit contender.
 
CA Dolfan said:
I'm tired of the will be good next year.
Click to expand...
Well, they have just won 7 in a row. I don't care who they have beaten, winning 7 in the row in the NFL is hard. Over those 7 games they have the best defense in the NFL. They have the best rookie receiver in the NFL right now, and a QB (love him, like him, or hate him) that is playing pretty well. They aren't perfect, but they are a pretty damned good team right now. So enjoy it and always look to get better.
 
This year’s team will go as far as our defense allows us.

Big reason for turning the season around wasn’t just Tua coming back ( which obviously played a big part in it) but the way our defense has looked in the 2nd half of the season.

When Tua went down with the injury I thought our defense would steal us a game or two but they looked absolutely atrocious early in the year.

I certainly don’t view us as serious contenders yet, but I’ve seen offenses worse than ours make some noise in the playoffs when led by a great defense.

We are currently number 1 in the league in sacks and if our secondary continues to play at a high level combined with this effective pass rush, I don’t see why we couldn’t go on a decent run.
 
You have to consider this team playoff contenders now, and if they can get into the postseason you never know what might happen. Lately they've been playing better than both the Titans and Pats so that dream of winning out isn't as implausible as it once seemed.

I have to agree that its really hard to see them getting past more than one good team with the struggles they've shown on the offensive end. As good as the defense has been playing we've seen its flaws and there's going to come a game when they get scored on. When that happens does anyone has any faith in this offense being able to keep up?
 
NYFINest said:
This year’s team will go as far as our defense allows us.

Big reason for turning the season around wasn’t just Tua coming back ( which obviously played a big part in it) but the way our defense has looked in the 2nd half of the season.

When Tua went down with the injury I thought our defense would steal us a game or two but they looked absolutely atrocious early in the year.

I certainly don’t view us as serious contenders yet, but I’ve seen offenses worse than ours make some noise in the playoffs when led by a great defense.

We are currently number 1 in the league in sacks and if our secondary continues to play at a high level combined with this effective pass rush, I don’t see why we couldn’t go on a decent run.
Click to expand...
Defense went back to their old ways is the main reason IMO this team did a full 180. I give credit also to Tua coming back and doing what the coaches ask of him by not doing too much. Everyone can nit pick and say they only played backup QBs and decimated teams but every player in the NFL are pros whether they’re backups or starters, **** take a look at the Dolphins offensive line.
 
