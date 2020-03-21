Miami Dolphins still have decent cap space

Albert Romano

Albert Romano

Super Donator
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
21,399
Reaction score
13,636
Location
Davie, FL
13
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Friday:

▪ Even after spending $235.8 million in free agency this week (including $150 million guaranteed), the Dolphins still have decent 2020 cap space, according to my tabulations and two web sites that measure such things.

According to overthecap.com, the Dolphins still have $50 million in 2020 cap space without counting the nearly $3 million cap hit on linebacker Elandon Roberts, the $4.75 million cap hit on Jordan Howard and new edge player Shaq Lawson’s cap hit, which is not known because the contract has not been submitted and posted on the confidential players association website as of late Friday afternoon, according to a league source.
 
N

Negmaron

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 18, 2005
Messages
131
Reaction score
0
Albert Romano said:
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Friday:

▪ Even after spending $235.8 million in free agency this week (including $150 million guaranteed), the Dolphins still have decent 2020 cap space, according to my tabulations and two web sites that measure such things.

According to overthecap.com, the Dolphins still have $50 million in 2020 cap space without counting the nearly $3 million cap hit on linebacker Elandon Roberts, the $4.75 million cap hit on Jordan Howard and new edge player Shaq Lawson’s cap hit, which is not known because the contract has not been submitted and posted on the confidential players association website as of late Friday afternoon, according to a league source.
Click to expand...
Let’s get Clowney!!!! 2 year 27 mill
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,265
Reaction score
4,445
Location
NJ
Neal Driscoll tweeted about the cap yesterday. So I checked both Over the Cap and Spotac to see what Miami's cap situation was. Both had Miami at $47M remaining for 2020. Driscoll said Miami would have about $80M for 2021, based on a cap total of $209m? But when I check Spotac for 2021, it said Miami had, $131M in cap space. Needless to say I was shocked, if that figure was true. Miami has done an excellent job managing the cap, kudos to Grier and Company.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
15,700
Reaction score
4,907
Location
Churubusco, Indiana
So probably subtract 3, and ~5, and lets say another "8" for Lawson (who knows how its structured) ... so we probably have like ~35 mil left? Need some for rookies of course.

Still some room to add an OL/DL/S if they want one
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,501
Reaction score
896
Think we need 20m Draft, + maybe another FA OL,WR, money? still have a bundle. Wilson cap still in play (think 9m ish)?

Just thinking that the Chiefs are pretty strapped for Cap money (Mahones down the road Watkins big contract) and a good shot they may need to consider Jones Trade. Not a lot of potential customers but my question is, Would we consider him over say the Clowney or even Nga deal ???
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
15,700
Reaction score
4,907
Location
Churubusco, Indiana
cuzinvinny said:
Think we need 20m Draft, + maybe another FA OL,WR, money? still have a bundle. Wilson cap still in play (think 9m ish)?

Just thinking that the Chiefs are pretty strapped for Cap money (Mahones down the road Watkins big contract) and a good shot they may need to consider Jones Trade. Not a lot of potential customers but my question is, Would we consider him over say the Clowney or even Nga deal ???
Click to expand...
I dont think we should go after any of the 3. All high priced and require trading picks for, minus clowney. Seems Flores wants to get role players for now instead of just 1 guy.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
6,464
Reaction score
4,662
Albert Romano said:
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Friday:

▪ Even after spending $235.8 million in free agency this week (including $150 million guaranteed), the Dolphins still have decent 2020 cap space, according to my tabulations and two web sites that measure such things.

According to overthecap.com, the Dolphins still have $50 million in 2020 cap space without counting the nearly $3 million cap hit on linebacker Elandon Roberts, the $4.75 million cap hit on Jordan Howard and new edge player Shaq Lawson’s cap hit, which is not known because the contract has not been submitted and posted on the confidential players association website as of late Friday afternoon, according to a league source.
Click to expand...
whatever is remaining, rookies will suck $18-20mm and Miami will likely carry $15mm into the season. I think they're done with big deals, unless one of those bigger cap numbers are accurate
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,501
Reaction score
896
Travis34 said:
I dont think we should go after any of the 3. All high priced and require trading picks for, minus clowney. Seems Flores wants to get role players for now instead of just 1 guy.
Click to expand...
My only regret is we didn't get a quality DL or NT that IMO would boost the edges effectiveness considerably..
Oh ya another OL man would have been really nice. But we passed on some very good FA DL men ?

For some reason I have this paranoia of Clowney and all that dough being hurt and on the sidelines to often for such a huge salary. JMO
 
Geordie

Geordie

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,971
Reaction score
2,457
With 14 draft picks we are going to have to set a little aside, lol.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,501
Reaction score
896
ANUFan said:
They already did and will get younger/cheaper ones in the draft.
Click to expand...
Younger and cheaper is good....

So is Proven NFL level talent and experience...

Both have their own individual qualities and the trick is the right balance of the two
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Taylor Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,573
Reaction score
9,113
cuzinvinny said:
Younger and cheaper is good....

So is Proven NFL level talent and experience...

Both have their own individual qualities and the trick is the right balance of the two
Click to expand...
Well, Finances are what they are and availablity is what it is...They're going to have a mixture of vets and rookies going into the next season. What more do you want?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom