Miami Dolphins still have decent cap space

▪ Even after spending $235.8 million in free agency this week (including $150 million guaranteed), the Dolphins still have decent 2020 cap space, according to my tabulations and two web sites that measure such things.



According to overthecap.com, the Dolphins still have $50 million in 2020 cap space without counting the nearly $3 million cap hit on linebacker Elandon Roberts, the $4.75 million cap hit on Jordan Howard and new edge player Shaq Lawson’s cap hit, which is not known because the contract has not been submitted and posted on the confidential players association website as of late Friday afternoon, according to a league source.