Miami going to attempt to trade up to #1

nopeI am listening to sirius nfl radio and they are saying they hear that Miami might consider trading up to #1! I am not for giving up what it would take to do this! What do you guys think?
I would assume Burrow is their want wouldn’t need to get to that pricey 1 spot for TuaIf they are convinced that Burrow is better and they are going to have to trade up to get Tua anyway - I'm all for it. Don't be cheap, get your guy and don't look back.
I think unless you hear it directly from one of our people, any rumors pre-draft should be almost universally ignored.