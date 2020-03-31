Miami going to attempt to trade up to #1

I am listening to sirius nfl radio and they are saying they hear that Miami might consider trading up to #1! I am not for giving up what it would take to do this! What do you guys think?
 
Just now via Sirus XM radio, they just said per Miami Herald Miami will ATTEMPT to trade up to the #1 spot.

Not a fan of this move and losing all the capital we just built up, but we will see...
 
I’m not sure how I feel about it but they didn’t put themselves in this position as far as draft supply for two years not to get the guy they think can be our QB long term. All in go get him go fins
 
depends on the price, really.


off topic, but if we do trade up and draft Burrow, put it in his contract that's he's not allowed to wear #9
 
Thats a lot to give up. Then we need an LT too.

This tells me we dont want Tua.

I would give #5, a 2nd, Xavien Howard, and a 1st next year.
 
phishxhead said:
If they are convinced that Burrow is better and they are going to have to trade up to get Tua anyway - I'm all for it. Don't be cheap, get your guy and don't look back.
Click to expand...
I would assume Burrow is their want wouldn’t need to get to that pricey 1 spot for Tua
 
jreg1 said:
I am listening to sirius nfl radio and they are saying they hear that Miami might consider trading up to #1! I am not for giving up what it would take to do this! What do you guys think?
Click to expand...
I think unless you hear it directly from one of our people, any rumors pre-draft should be almost universally ignored.
 
Let's do it!!! I offered a 2021 1st and our 5th overall pick to the Bengals on first draft simulator for the 1st overall pick and it was accepted, too easy.
 
This doesn't add up to me unless Burrow has told Cinci privately not to draft him. Cinci needs a QB and trading back with Fins means they likely miss out on QB1 and QB2 unless they like Herbert.
 
