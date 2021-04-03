Miami has the Opportunity to Put Together an Elite Offense

Forget the seventh round picks... those are for special teams players and extreme longshots.



We have 6 picks, 4 of them concentrated on the first two days. If we are going to continue to improve, 4 of those 6 picks have to yield starters, and we have at least 6 holes to fill.



If we use all 4 of those first 4 picks on just one side of the ball, we'll REALLY regret it as the other unit will inevitably let us down.



If you'd said 'playmakers', I probably would have agreed... because a pass-rusher is a play-maker. We've spent two years building the lines back up to a NFL level, but now both units need some star power-- as Largo would say, Ferraris.



If we went, every other one... I think we'd be where I want to go.