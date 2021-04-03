Miami has the Opportunity to Put Together an Elite Offense

SF Dolphin Fan
The talent at the top of the draft matches exactly what Miami needs. There are three receivers and a tight end who have a good chance to be elite players in the NFL.
It's exciting to imagine one of those players teaming with Parker, Fuller and Gesicki in the passing game.
If the Dolphins continue down the offensive path, there's a lot of talent at tackle. I'm warning up to Jenkins at #18, or a slight trade down for more picks. If you haven't watched his highlights in the running game, take a look.
Grab a running back like Williams at #36 and Humphrey or Dickerson at #50 and Miami is pretty stacked on paper.
An offensive line that should protect Tua and open holes in the running game at a better than average NFL rate, a better than average group of receivers and a potentially better than average running back group.
