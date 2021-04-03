 Miami has the Opportunity to Put Together an Elite Offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami has the Opportunity to Put Together an Elite Offense

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,790
Reaction score
8,353
The talent at the top of the draft matches exactly what Miami needs. There are three receivers and a tight end who have a good chance to be elite players in the NFL.

It's exciting to imagine one of those players teaming with Parker, Fuller and Gesicki in the passing game.

If the Dolphins continue down the offensive path, there's a lot of talent at tackle. I'm warning up to Jenkins at #18, or a slight trade down for more picks. If you haven't watched his highlights in the running game, take a look.

Grab a running back like Williams at #36 and Humphrey or Dickerson at #50 and Miami is pretty stacked on paper.

An offensive line that should protect Tua and open holes in the running game at a better than average NFL rate, a better than average group of receivers and a potentially better than average running back group.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
9,150
Reaction score
9,921
Location
New Jersey
Same here love the plan, but don't think Miami's F/O and Coaching staff would agree. I'd absolutely love to build a dynamic offense. If some how Miami obtains additional picks in the 2nd-4th rounds, I could see them picking predominantly offensive players with a sprinkle or two on the defensive side of things.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,790
Reaction score
8,353
TheRevoltingBlob said:
I doubt Flores and Grier go 4 picks without picking a defensive player. I like ur plan. Just not sure management does.
Click to expand...
It would be extremely hard for Flores to wait that long to add to the defense. I don't see that happening either.

I guess you could also make the point that Miami could go all in on defense and make that side elite.

My guess is three of the first four picks will be offense, but it could be two and two.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
10,626
Reaction score
18,848
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
SF Dolphin Fan said:
The talent at the top of the draft matches exactly what Miami needs. There are three receivers and a tight end who have a good chance to be elite players in the NFL.

It's exciting to imagine one of those players teaming with Parker, Fuller and Gesicki in the passing game.

If the Dolphins continue down the offensive path, there's a lot of talent at tackle. I'm warning up to Jenkins at #18, or a slight trade down for more picks. If you haven't watched his highlights in the running game, take a look.

Grab a running back like Williams at #36 and Humphrey or Dickerson at #50 and Miami is pretty stacked on paper.

An offensive line that should protect Tua and open holes in the running game at a better than average NFL rate, a better than average group of receivers and a potentially better than average running back group.
Click to expand...
I'm very optimistic about making a major stride on the offensive side of the ball.

I do have a question, though, as to the statement about those four pass catchers becoming "elite".

It seems like either a generic rah rah catch phase, hyperbole or perhaps our definition of elite differs.

What is your working definition of elite?

To me it means a guy consistently performs at a level equal to all time great players, or maybe top 5 in comparison with their peers of today.

I just don't see that being a high probability for any individual except perhaps Pitts.

The other three could end up to be good players with good careers, but to me, elite is more than just good.

Do you really see all four as elite? I see more hit or miss, TBH.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
5,536
Reaction score
1,962
I’m with SF. I hope 3 of the first four picks are offense. I look at this as a multi year arc as we build something sustainable. Let’s unlock the offense right away so that Tua can develop rapidly.

We have a lot of picks in the subsequent couple of years where we can add to a the defense heavily. If we can draft reasonably and not reach, the sky is the limit with our existing assets, upcoming draft capital, and head coach.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,129
Reaction score
4,537
Just like last year, Miami fans need to temper their expectations. We need to stop expecting rookies to come in and play at an elite level out the gate. Whatever the team does in the draft, next year's draft too for that mnatter, it might take a few seasons before we find out what we have with all the new pieces.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,053
Reaction score
11,235
Location
Bahamas
gregorygrant83 said:
Just like last year, Miami fans need to temper their expectations. We need to stop expecting rookies to come in and play at an elite level out the gate. Whatever the team does in the draft, next year's draft too for that mnatter, it might take a few seasons before we find out what we have with all the new pieces.
Click to expand...
Nothing wrong with getting excited. The team is finally being run properly.
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
1,454
Reaction score
1,068
I would love Pitts or Chase at 6. OK, I guess, with Sewell at 6 but really hope that we do not have to go that route.
At 18, it depends who is there. I could go D, edge or coverage LBr. I could go OL (assuming no Sewell at 6 of course) or even another WR ( we likely will cut some vets and Parker may get hurt).
At 36 or 50 I think we need a RB.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
5,839
Reaction score
2,365
Location
NC
I think it's way easier to put together an elite defense at this point. This D is a sideline to sideline LB and a decent pass rusher away from being lights out.
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
1,454
Reaction score
1,068
gregorygrant83 said:
Just like last year, Miami fans need to temper their expectations. We need to stop expecting rookies to come in and play at an elite level out the gate. Whatever the team does in the draft, next year's draft too for that mnatter, it might take a few seasons before we find out what we have with all the new pieces.
Click to expand...
I agree it takes time. Look at Igby, Jackson, etc.
However, with salary and team control issues, it is hard to have a draft pic take 2-3 years to make a big contribution.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
7,090
Reaction score
10,352
Forget the seventh round picks... those are for special teams players and extreme longshots.

We have 6 picks, 4 of them concentrated on the first two days. If we are going to continue to improve, 4 of those 6 picks have to yield starters, and we have at least 6 holes to fill.

If we use all 4 of those first 4 picks on just one side of the ball, we'll REALLY regret it as the other unit will inevitably let us down.

If you'd said 'playmakers', I probably would have agreed... because a pass-rusher is a play-maker. We've spent two years building the lines back up to a NFL level, but now both units need some star power-- as Largo would say, Ferraris.

If we went, every other one... I think we'd be where I want to go.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
10,626
Reaction score
18,848
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
andyahs said:
Nothing wrong with getting excited. The team is finally being run properly.
Click to expand...
Excited is one thing, but shouldn't being realistic come into play?

Setting lofty, unlikely expectations usually leads to disappointment.

To me, there are only a couple of "elite" offenses in the league at any given time. Sometimes several, but not on average.

The same goes for individual position players. If 30% of WRs are being crowned as elite, what does the term even mean in that context?
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,790
Reaction score
8,353
Mach2 said:
I'm very optimistic about making a major stride on the offensive side of the ball.

I do have a question, though, as to the statement about those four pass catchers becoming "elite".

It seems like either a generic rah rah catch phase, hyperbole or perhaps our definition of elite differs.

What is your working definition of elite?

To me it means a guy consistently performs at a level equal to all time great players, or maybe top 5 in comparison with their peers of today.

I just don't see that being a high probability for any individual except perhaps Pitts.

The other three could end up to be good players with good careers, but to me, elite is more than just good.

Do you really see all four as elite? I see more hit or miss, TBH.
Click to expand...
It's a fair question. I agree Pitts has the best chance to reach the elite level of the four. I would expect him to become a top five tight end in the league. That's elite.

If Smith, Chase and Waddle closely match their comps, all could be elite. That's hard to do, though. At the very least, all three should be above average at their positions.

Staying healthy/injury free is obviously a big factor for all of these players.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,020
Reaction score
16,207
Location
Montreal
Parker, Smith, Fuller, Pitts... Your running game is going to eat no matter who you put back there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom