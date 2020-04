SF Dolphin Fan said: The cast and crew at NFL Network just ranked Miami's cornerback tandem third in the NFL. With Howard and Jones that could definitely be a tremendous duo and the strength of the team.



The Dolphins do need to add a safety and I expect the team could do that fairly early in the draft. Click to expand...

I like their CB’s but it still won’t surprise me if Howard is traded if the Dolphins move up in the draft. The Lions traded away their best CB and getting Howard and the Dolphins 5th pick and possibly a second round pick would probably be enough for the Dolphins to move up to 3 if they want to.I would rather keep Howard and stay at 5. Yet if Grier is dead set on drafting the QB he wants, he might decide that trading up is the only way to assure he gets that QB if the Redskins don’t draft that QB at 2.