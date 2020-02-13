****Mock Draft Super Thread****

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,423
Reaction score
5,426
Location
Marco Island
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

2020 NFL Mock Draft Database | #1 Home for NFL Mock Drafts

NFL Mock Draft Database is the largest collection of 2020 NFL Mock Drafts from the top analysts, experts and sites around.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

On the front page alone, 9 of the 20 mocks show us moving to #2 or #3 for Tua. Interesting. When I looked at it on Monday I didn't see any of that.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,423
Reaction score
5,426
Location
Marco Island
Dolphins81 said:
Moving up is going to cost us. This is why many of us were against meaningless wins.
Click to expand...
Yeah. I have a dolphins buddy that keeps telling me the same thing. We had to win less to make Grier's job easier. I'm glad we had a pair of balls last year and won what we won and showed the league we have a spinal column. Is it making things tougher now? Sure. But we have the ammo to move up so we can move up and grab Tua or we can watch someone else do it. It would seem at this point, to get him we need to make a move.
 
I

IDFinFan

Scout Team
Joined
May 8, 2007
Messages
341
Reaction score
128
Dolphins81 said:
Moving up is going to cost us. This is why many of us were against meaningless wins.
Click to expand...
This line of thinking is really flawed if you think about it. All of us wanted the #1 pick. I'm sure Grier did too and did everything he could to make it happen. You can not just throw games in the NFL. You have 52 men on your team fighting for their futures. They aren't going to just lay down and let the team lose so they can be replaced with "better" players. I seriously just never understand this line of thinking. Most players in the NFL take extreme pride in their game and are going to go out there and give it all they got every Sunday. Unfortunately the #1 pick goes to the worst team each year and we just weren't it.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Starter
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
2,935
Reaction score
2,918
Age
39
Location
Tampa
IDFinFan said:
This line of thinking is really flawed if you think about it. All of us wanted the #1 pick. I'm sure Grier did too and did everything he could to make it happen. You can not just throw games in the NFL. You have 52 men on your team fighting for their futures. They aren't going to just lay down and let the team lose so they can be replaced with "better" players. I seriously just never understand this line of thinking. Most players in the NFL take extreme pride in their game and are going to go out there and give it all they got every Sunday. Unfortunately the #1 pick goes to the worst team each year and we just weren't it.
Click to expand...
It’s not flawed at all. It’s called thinking with your head. We have one of the worst rosters in the league and need our picks. We don’t need to use our picks for 1 “china doll” player. The whole getting excited about a few wins is flawed and idiotic.
 
P

PhinsAAA

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 8, 2010
Messages
419
Reaction score
254
Dolphins81 said:
It’s not flawed at all. It’s called thinking with your head. We have one of the worst rosters in the league and need our picks. We don’t need to use our picks for 1 “china doll” player. The whole getting excited about a few wins is flawed and idiotic.
Click to expand...
How does fans being excited or not over "meaningless wins" have anything to do with what IDFinFan said?

I guess unless you feel the fans rooting for wins have some magical ability to will their team to victories from the couch....
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,148
Reaction score
750
Most players want to win, especially young guys who are new to the league and know they only have one shot at sticking in this league. Flores wanted to win, don't have to explain that.
I'm sure the players and Flores were happy after wins.

Scouts and GM maybe not so much.

Seemed Ross wasn't too disturbed either, even though he was hinting at tanking this past year.

It is what it is. Some bright spots from some wins where Parker and Gesicki playing well and looking like future pieces to build around and not replace. Preston Williams looked good as an UDFA WR.

Grier may of wanted to tank but I doubt he went to Flores and told him to blow some games in the 4th quarter.

I admit I did enjoy seeing the Pats lose at home, lose a bye and then get run over by Henry. Was it worth a draft slot or two?
Probably not, but I can't control that.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,553
Reaction score
970
Padfoot said:
Would you want to watch a league where all the bottom teams try to lose on purpose to secure the top pick?
Click to expand...
OH excuse me, 5-11 . Now there's a season to be glue to the TV.....

3-13 wow, thats just so much worse than 5-11.

Truthfully if my Dolphins were winning and in the SB hunt I couldn't care less what some of the bottom feeders were doing. Its kind of like we were this year so, you want to watch year after year of a total failure ? Thats better ?

Lose the last two game and we are in a significantly better situation to get better. And thats what its all about IMO.

"Failure" ,, been there and did that more than my share
 
mfish41

mfish41

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
2,808
Reaction score
1,072
Location
Ocala Florida
Dolphins81 said:
Moving up is going to cost us. This is why many of us were against meaningless wins.
Click to expand...
Blaming the coaching staff for being good enough to win games they have no business winning is absurd.

If they nail the QB pick this year the wins will be water under the bridge in the future. It is what it is, now they need to get it done.
 
I

IDFinFan

Scout Team
Joined
May 8, 2007
Messages
341
Reaction score
128
cuzinvinny said:
OH excuse me, 5-11 . Now there's a season to be glue to the TV.....

3-13 wow, thats just so much worse than 5-11.

Truthfully if my Dolphins were winning and in the SB hunt I couldn't care less what some of the bottom feeders were doing. Its kind of like we were this year so, you want to watch year after year of a total failure ? Thats better ?

Lose the last two game and we are in a significantly better situation to get better. And thats what its all about IMO.

"Failure" ,, been there and did that more than my share
Click to expand...
Actually if we lost the last 2 games we would be drafting 4th instead of 5th. Not quite the big payoff you were hoping for?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom