Mock Draft Super Thread****

Most players want to win, especially young guys who are new to the league and know they only have one shot at sticking in this league. Flores wanted to win, don't have to explain that.

I'm sure the players and Flores were happy after wins.



Scouts and GM maybe not so much.



Seemed Ross wasn't too disturbed either, even though he was hinting at tanking this past year.



It is what it is. Some bright spots from some wins where Parker and Gesicki playing well and looking like future pieces to build around and not replace. Preston Williams looked good as an UDFA WR.



Grier may of wanted to tank but I doubt he went to Flores and told him to blow some games in the 4th quarter.



I admit I did enjoy seeing the Pats lose at home, lose a bye and then get run over by Henry. Was it worth a draft slot or two?

Probably not, but I can't control that.