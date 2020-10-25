Moving Hunt to that LG spot...

At the moment we sit at number 4 with the Texans pick (more games to be played today) and it got me think, we have a chance to really sure up this line.

Hunt was projected to be a better guard then tackle and we could be in position to take Penei Sewell to protect Tua’s blind side...

Flowers and Karras need to be replaced immediately
 
Why exactly do we need to replace Flowers and Karras immediately? Flowers is playing just fine at LG and we very well could extend Karras as he has been playing that well. If Hunt did kick inside it would be to RG not LG, literally nothing about your thread makes any sense.
 
Um no.

Now that our oline is doing well you want to change it? Is this your first year rooting for this team?

Flowers and Karras are doing admirably and this oline with 4 new starters is still getting used to one another.

What you would have been better off saying is that we should bring in guys as depth in case those guys get injured.
 
If Sewell is there for us it would be a miracle, we’d run the card to the podium and yes Hunt moves to OG.

Lets continue to dream.
 
I like Sewell also. But our line seems to be doing well. We might want a WR with that houston pic
 
If anything we'd move Big Fish to LG where he played in college. Where it's looking like he played a key role in Andrew Thomas's first round grade just saying... Hunt would go to RG. My question is why would you do this when Hunt has shown very well at RT so far tho? I'd rather turn that early pick into another 1st and 2nd next year if possible. Therefore making the Tunsil trade for 3 firsts, 2 seconds, and a 4th if I'm not mistaken. Just so happens that 4th turned into my favorite offensive lineman drafted since Jake Long!!
 
Sewell is a player I would definitely like, he looks to be an absolute stud! Hunt would kick down to RG with Kindley moving to LG where he played in college.

Sewell, Chase, and Parsons are my top 3 players that I want.
 
Sonn_pop said:
At the moment we sit at number 4 with the Texans pick (more games to be played today) and it got me think, we have a chance to really sure up this line.

Hunt was projected to be a better guard then tackle and we could be in position to take Penei Sewell to protect Tua’s blind side...

Flowers and Karras need to be replaced immediately
This is why we can’t have nice things.
 
A long way from the draft. More than a half of a season of football to play. Way too early to talk about guys changing positions for players we haven't drafted yet.
 
Hunt was drafted to be our RT (in the 2nd round I might add).

Is it possible he would make a great guard? Yes.

Did he just start his second game in the NFL at RT and look good doing it? Yes.

I am not moving him from RT unless there is a reason to move him.
 
circumstances said:
Hunt was drafted to be our RT (in the 2nd round I might add).

Is it possible he would make a great guard? Yes.

Did he just start his second game in the NFL at RT and look good doing it? Yes.

I am not moving him from RT unless there is a reason to move him.
The reason to move him would be, he is projected to be a better guard and we could be in position to take a (projected) better tackle.
 
Csonked Out said:
Why exactly do we need to replace Flowers and Karras immediately? Flowers is playing just fine at LG and we very well could extend Karras as he has been playing that well. If Hunt did kick inside it would be to RG not LG, literally nothing about your thread makes any sense.
Just like when I said last year we should go trench heavy and I was told by this same board that I didn’t know what I was talking about
 

Sonn_pop said:
The reason to move him would be, he is projected to be a better guard and we could be in position to take a (projected) better tackle.
I get it.

That "projection" was predicated on him not doing well at Tackle at the next level.

So I'm not buying it.

I never bought it, actually.

He looks damn good at Tackle, which is worth many times more than Guard.
 
