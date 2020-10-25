Moving Hunt to that LG spot...

Sonn_pop
At the moment we sit at number 4 with the Texans pick (more games to be played today) and it got me think, we have a chance to really sure up this line.
Hunt was projected to be a better guard then tackle and we could be in position to take Penei Sewell to protect Tua’s blind side...
Flowers and Karras need to be replaced immediately
