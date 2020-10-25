Moving Hunt to that LG spot...

If anything we'd move Big Fish to LG where he played in college. Where it's looking like he played a key role in Andrew Thomas's first round grade just saying... Hunt would go to RG. My question is why would you do this when Hunt has shown very well at RT so far tho? I'd rather turn that early pick into another 1st and 2nd next year if possible. Therefore making the Tunsil trade for 3 firsts, 2 seconds, and a 4th if I'm not mistaken. Just so happens that 4th turned into my favorite offensive lineman drafted since Jake Long!!