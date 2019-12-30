My 2020 Free Agency Plan

I believe these players would make us much better.
Offense:
Runningback: Derrick Henry(NFL Rushing Title)
Fullback: Derrick Watt( Great Fullback)
O-Line:Brandon Scherff(RG-LG)and Jack Conklin(RT)

Defense:

Defense Line: Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney both Defense Ends.
Linebacker: Dante Fowler Jr.
Defense Backs: Byron Jones and Justin Simmons.
Cuts: Albert Wilson and Reshad Jones.

And now i add my Mock draft that you all know.
  1. R1P5
    QB TUA TAGOVAILOA
    ALABAMA

    R1P18
    OT JEDRICK WILLS
    ALABAMA

    R1P25
    OT ALEX LEATHERWOOD
    ALABAMA

    R2P5
    C CREED HUMPHREY
    OKLAHOMA

    R2P30
    RB D'ANDRE SWIFT
    GEORGIA

    R3P5
    G SOLOMON KINDLEY
    GEORGIA

    R4P38
    S RICHARD LECOUNTE
    GEORGIA

    R5P18
    CB ERIC STOKES
    GEORGIA

    R5P31
    WR ISAIAH HODGINS
    OREGON STATE

    R5P34
    WR GABRIEL DAVIS
    UCF

    R6P5
    DL BRAVVION ROY
    BAYLOR

    R6P17
    LB CASEY TOOHILL
    STANFORD

    R6P29
    CB DARNAY HOLMES
    UCLA

    R7P27
    G STEVEN GONZALEZ
    PENN STATE[/QUOTE]
It was not easy to cut Reshad Jones but his injuries caught up to him. I like Isiah Ford he should be kept over Albertt Wilson.

Oline could look like this

LT: Alex Leatherwood
LG:Brandon Scherff
C:Creed Humphrey
RG:Jedrick Willis(Kick him inside to learn from Conklin)
RT:Jack Conklin

This offensive line would get us the best protection for our Qb and our Rb would run wild Swifft and Henry would be a great 1-2 Punch. Solomon Kindley needs time to develop he would start in year 2 after conklin contract is up.

Roster:

Offense:

QB: Tua, Rosen, Fitzmagic( He might retire i think)
HB: Swifft, Henry, Gaskin
FB: Derrick Watt( Chandler Cox will be cut in that instance)
WR: DVP, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Isiah Ford, Allen Hurns and Hodgins.
TE: Gesicki, Smythe, Walford or UDFA
OT: Leatherwood, Willis, Davis and Davenport
OG: Kindley, Scherff, Deiter and Calhoun
OC: Humphrey and Kilgore

Defense:

DE: Clowney, Ngakoue, Charlton and Harris( He came along last game he might prove himself as a contributor next year as Sub DE.
DT: Wilkins, Godcheaux, Sieler
LB: Raekwon, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dante Fowler Jr , Sam Eguavon
CB: X-Factor, Byron Jones, Needham, Stokes, Wiltz , Holmes, Aikens (ST)
FS: Mccain and Lecounte
SS: Eric Rowe and Justin Simmons

Special Teams: Jason Sanders (K), Matt Haack (P) and Pepper as (LS)


This would be my 53.

All Rookies left will be on the Practice Squad.
 
I can't see Henry hitting free agency with how great he's been for the Titans this year. I think the Titans will build around him and Tannehill. Would love Ngakoue and Scherff as signings.
 
