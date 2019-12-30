My 2020 Free Agency Plan

I believe these players would make us much better.
Offense:
Runningback: Derrick Henry(NFL Rushing Title)
Fullback: Derrick Watt( Great Fullback)
O-Line:Brandon Scherff(RG-LG)and Jack Conklin(RT)
Defense:
Defense Line: Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney both Defense Ends.
Linebacker: Dante Fowler Jr.
Defense Backs: Byron Jones and Justin Simmons.
Cuts: Albert Wilson and Reshad Jones.
And now i add my Mock draft that you all know.
Oline could look like this
LT: Alex Leatherwood
LG:Brandon Scherff
C:Creed Humphrey
RG:Jedrick Willis(Kick him inside to learn from Conklin)
RT:Jack Conklin
This offensive line would get us the best protection for our Qb and our Rb would run wild Swifft and Henry would be a great 1-2 Punch. Solomon Kindley needs time to develop he would start in year 2 after conklin contract is up.
Roster:
Offense:
QB: Tua, Rosen, Fitzmagic( He might retire i think)
HB: Swifft, Henry, Gaskin
FB: Derrick Watt( Chandler Cox will be cut in that instance)
WR: DVP, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Isiah Ford, Allen Hurns and Hodgins.
TE: Gesicki, Smythe, Walford or UDFA
OT: Leatherwood, Willis, Davis and Davenport
OG: Kindley, Scherff, Deiter and Calhoun
OC: Humphrey and Kilgore
Defense:
DE: Clowney, Ngakoue, Charlton and Harris( He came along last game he might prove himself as a contributor next year as Sub DE.
DT: Wilkins, Godcheaux, Sieler
LB: Raekwon, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dante Fowler Jr , Sam Eguavon
CB: X-Factor, Byron Jones, Needham, Stokes, Wiltz , Holmes, Aikens (ST)
FS: Mccain and Lecounte
SS: Eric Rowe and Justin Simmons
Special Teams: Jason Sanders (K), Matt Haack (P) and Pepper as (LS)
This would be my 53.
All Rookies left will be on the Practice Squad.
- R1P5
QB TUA TAGOVAILOA
ALABAMA
R1P18
OT JEDRICK WILLS
ALABAMA
R1P25
OT ALEX LEATHERWOOD
ALABAMA
R2P5
C CREED HUMPHREY
OKLAHOMA
R2P30
RB D'ANDRE SWIFT
GEORGIA
R3P5
G SOLOMON KINDLEY
GEORGIA
R4P38
S RICHARD LECOUNTE
GEORGIA
R5P18
CB ERIC STOKES
GEORGIA
R5P31
WR ISAIAH HODGINS
OREGON STATE
R5P34
WR GABRIEL DAVIS
UCF
R6P5
DL BRAVVION ROY
BAYLOR
R6P17
LB CASEY TOOHILL
STANFORD
R6P29
CB DARNAY HOLMES
UCLA
R7P27
G STEVEN GONZALEZ
PENN STATE[/QUOTE]
