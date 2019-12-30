My 2020 Free Agency Plan

R1P5

QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

ALABAMA



R1P18

OT JEDRICK WILLS

ALABAMA



R1P25

OT ALEX LEATHERWOOD

ALABAMA



R2P5

C CREED HUMPHREY

OKLAHOMA



R2P30

RB D'ANDRE SWIFT

GEORGIA



R3P5

G SOLOMON KINDLEY

GEORGIA



R4P38

S RICHARD LECOUNTE

GEORGIA



R5P18

CB ERIC STOKES

GEORGIA



R5P31

WR ISAIAH HODGINS

OREGON STATE



R5P34

WR GABRIEL DAVIS

UCF



R6P5

DL BRAVVION ROY

BAYLOR



R6P17

LB CASEY TOOHILL

STANFORD



R6P29

CB DARNAY HOLMES

UCLA



R7P27

G STEVEN GONZALEZ

PENN STATE[/QUOTE]

I believe these players would make us much better.Offense:Runningback: Derrick Henry(NFL Rushing Title)Fullback: Derrick Watt( Great Fullback)O-Line:Brandon Scherff(RG-LG)and Jack Conklin(RT)Defense:Defense Line: Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney both Defense Ends.Linebacker: Dante Fowler Jr.Defense Backs: Byron Jones and Justin Simmons.Cuts: Albert Wilson and Reshad Jones.And now i add my Mock draft that you all know.It was not easy to cut Reshad Jones but his injuries caught up to him. I like Isiah Ford he should be kept over Albertt Wilson.Oline could look like thisLT: Alex LeatherwoodLG:Brandon ScherffC:Creed HumphreyRG:Jedrick Willis(Kick him inside to learn from Conklin)RT:Jack ConklinThis offensive line would get us the best protection for our Qb and our Rb would run wild Swifft and Henry would be a great 1-2 Punch. Solomon Kindley needs time to develop he would start in year 2 after conklin contract is up.Roster:Offense:QB: Tua, Rosen, Fitzmagic( He might retire i think)HB: Swifft, Henry, GaskinFB: Derrick Watt( Chandler Cox will be cut in that instance)WR: DVP, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Isiah Ford, Allen Hurns and Hodgins.TE: Gesicki, Smythe, Walford or UDFAOT: Leatherwood, Willis, Davis and DavenportOG: Kindley, Scherff, Deiter and CalhounOC: Humphrey and KilgoreDefense:DE: Clowney, Ngakoue, Charlton and Harris( He came along last game he might prove himself as a contributor next year as Sub DE.DT: Wilkins, Godcheaux, SielerLB: Raekwon, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dante Fowler Jr , Sam EguavonCB: X-Factor, Byron Jones, Needham, Stokes, Wiltz , Holmes, Aikens (ST)FS: Mccain and LecounteSS: Eric Rowe and Justin SimmonsSpecial Teams: Jason Sanders (K), Matt Haack (P) and Pepper as (LS)This would be my 53.All Rookies left will be on the Practice Squad.