My First Home Dolphins Game

So I got a little impulsive tonight and me and my girlfriend are now coming down for my first ever home Dolphins game this weekend! Be great to get out of cold *** WNY full of cruddy Bills fans! Only ever been to games in that cesspool in Orchard Park. I have a few questions and was hoping you guys could help with some recommendations.



We fly into MIA Airport Saturday morning around 11:00 am and are staying in Fort Lauderdale at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort. Plan is to hit the beach Saturday afternoon, game Sunday and maybe a little more beach on Monday before we depart around 4 pm.



First major decision is to rent a car or not. I'm thinking to pay for parking near/at the hotel and at the stadium could add up to hundreds? of dollars, so maybe it'd be easier to just uber/taxi everywhere? Then I wouldn't have to worry about knowing where I'm going and the effects of booze.



Next, tickets. Haven't bought 'em yet. Do they usually dip on game day on StubHub and the likes? Not opposed to scalpers either. What are some experiences you've had showing up and playing it by ear? Or should I just lock some in beforehand?



Restaurants/sports bars around Hard Rock Stadium? Are there good places to have a couple drinks with a ton of Dolphins fans in the area or what's the tailgating like? How early should I arrive? Does the team put on any sort of tailgate since I won't really be in the position to bring a grill of my own.



Restaurant recommendations in the Fort Lauderdale Beach/Hollywood Beach area? My girlfriend likes fancy restaurants.



Thanks in advance for the help on this stuff and any other things you guys can think of that you think I may have overlooked coming down!