My Proposed Rule Change

I sent a letter through registered mail to NFL executives in New York City, New York. I am seeking changes to the timeout rule. I want to do away with the 3 tine outside per half. My proposal is this:

Teams are given a total of 102 time outs for the 17 game season. They can use as many time outs per game as they want, but once they use all 102, they are done having time outs for the rest of their games. This will force teams to strategize how they use their time outs. You want to use 15 TOs in one game? Fine. But you may not have any left in crunch time. A common sense rule change, and NFL executives are discussing my proposal as we type.
 
Did you also suggest letting them stockpile challenges?

Also, Brian Flores would use 12 timeouts per game in the 2nd half, and be out of timeouts by November.
 
1972forever

Sorry but your proposal makes no sense at all. I have no problem with 3 TO’s per half and I don’t know why they would even consider your proposal.
 
dolfan25

dolfan25

I think the Phins OL proposed they alone get the CFL rule of defensive players having to line up 1 yard behind the LOS on the defensive side of the ball

They'd still suck though
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I just sent a letter to the NFL executives telling them to ignore that pile of **** you wrote
 
