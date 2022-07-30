My thoughts on Saturday’s electric practice..

Hey y’all, really really fun first day.



Obviously you've heard the crowd was Crazy.



I can confirm they gave the team a standing ovation when the players came out, and then all hell broke loose when Hill took the mic and people lost their shit.backflips and fist pumps, training camp fans going nuts lol.



its really nice to see fans getting excited..this can really help a team if it’s done right at the stadium.



Get there early, stand in defense and scream your ass off..we’re 8-0 in our last 8 home games.



The intro by tyreek and the following it up with an electric practice is gonna make tickets move..don’t sell them to the home team, sell them to dolphins fans.



Blaise andres, what can I say, kid looks like a tough lineman.acts like one, let’s see what he’s got in preseason.



Some drills.



Qb drill where on the 7 step drop once the back foot hits, the ball is tucked and qb becomes running back splitting the defense..dig it..need it..want it..don’t forget it Tua.



Interesting that Ingram and Phillips, by themselves working on the pass rush repertoire..



Van Ginkel, bigger stronger faster…..lower..



that’s right, he’s got a new move..face mask is about 6 inches from the ground and he’s coming out fast and low..like really low..could not be stopped today..



#41 Hodges flashing to me in drills.movement and quickness in drills is looking good.



Melvin Ingram and coaches working on just the spin move with all backers and rush ends..love the drill because it puts athletic coordination on display..the key to the spin move is heading in the right direction once you’ve completed the 360, most are off balance and not headed to the qb...Hodges and Ingram exectute nice in this drill.



one on ones..corner/receivers.



that pass everyone is saying that Tua overthrew..well, X did not take the stutter move by Hill and had perfect position on Hill throughout the route.Tua had to lead extra to throw it away from X….Not sure because of how small Hill is that is an over throw..Just great defense and tua put it in the only place it could be thrown..



I think that’s one of only two passes that hit the ground all day from Tua.



Tua to waddle deep 6..lol waddle separated from the defender so explosively, a matter of a second, he made this move that created 3 yards of seperation..6 from Tua.



Tua to Wilson deep 6..just a great throw on a deep in and go route, Tua Put it on the end zone Pylon and it was perfect, coverage was pretty tight.



Braylon Sanders…deep back shoulder at the sideline, coverage was tight, but this kid made the back shoulder one hand look easy..Hill and Waddle come and do the dance..might wanna look at him a lot harder at ole miss..it was the easy ness for which he did something so difficult that has me intrigued, this was a full life rep that he slowed everything down..



11 on 11..don’t let anyone tell you any different, they were going full speed except tackling to the ground.



Two nice runs from Mostert and Edmonds, blocking was good..Edmunds split the defense up the middle.



Tua to Hill..30 yards over the middle..protection was there.



78 getting left tackle first team reps.



Hunter Long drops ball on perfectly executed misdirection.hit him in the face mask.



Jalen Waddle playing Deeb on handoff.



Tua to Hill for 6 gone viral.Tua drops and deeks the defender, steps up and throw the dime piece..Noah, revis, sanders, Woodson wouldn’t of been able to defend that thing..I think it was 63 yards in the air..I think…place went ****ing berserk..lol



pocket was there for him to step up.



On the following play, #2 couldn’t hold on to a beautifully dropped in deep fade by Tua..he extended in tight coverage but couldn’t get it to stick to the fingertips.



Then two frustrating plays by Tua..bad hesitation on both, and he’s just floated in the middle of the pocket, didnt move much, didn’t tuck and run, Van ginkel would of ate him up for a strip..



now I’m not sure if he was told not to run but if he was allowed and he didn’t that lack of mental transition is gonna be a problem again..he’s got to be quicker to make the transition to run much faster..Tannehill was the same way.



I think it’s a big deal if he doesn’t figure it out and feel that backside pressure but until Then he was sharp as hell.



Running back White try to bounce it outside but didn’t have the speed to get the edge and turn, disappointing and the defender and him got into a scuffle..long speed was not there on college film either.



Skylar with a nice deep slant to #14..good timing and placement.



#9 and waddle on first team kickoff return.



Moorstead setup on field goal attempts is nice to watch, very smooth, hopefully helps sanders.



Igbo starting all day opposite X…I said predraft that he didnt Have the goods to be on the perimeter and that he should exclusively work in the slot, he‘s not playing bad..just would like to see him battle Needham.



Wilkins splits interior for TFL, celebrates at Tua.



Good protection for Tua, nice deep crosser dropped in for Hill.



Tua finds the hot on a full blitz..nice play by Tua.



Bridgewater with an overthrow on a deep cross by waddle..



Sieler splits for the TFL, celebrates with Wilkins.



Austin Jackson calmly picks up a blitzer to allow Tua to throw the crosser.



Teddy with his best play of the game, pressure from both sides, recognizes early, and aggressively moves up in the pocket and fires a bullet to the receiver in the middle.



Hodges blows up the run beating some tackle not sure..big tfl.



Skylar nice pass to Doaks…on an outlet pass over defenders, Doaks drops, Doaks cut.



#22 working hard..



play action boot..ogbah and Riley right there as Tua turns, he recognizes quick and flicks pass complete to back thru traffic.I like the play.



#27 stuffs out the flanker screen to Waddle, big loss, 27 takes waddles hankie and throws it.



Tua with two plays where timing and placement matter, a couple of outs on both sides..perfect execution.



Gink with the last laugh at practice, he Drops in coverage when reading the quick out and deflects the pass.



End of practice..McD talks with them as a team for a while, Wilkins gathers them up for the break..



Saturday nite.in Miami, stay out of trouble.



X and Needham work over time..



nice to see players signing autographs again..



I’ll be there early for tuesdays first practice in pads..



today was a lot of fun, the crowd the energy, Tua and hill and waddle, and shout to Wilson, he caught everything in the slot.



There were no drops except Doaks and Long..