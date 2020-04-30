Myth: Drafting a Nickel Corner is a Luxury

We didn't think twice when the cowboys added Ceedee to a WR core that already had Cooper and Gallup. That's because in the new NFL, the base set is now 3 WR's.



And not only are there more receivers, but TE's and RB's that are better receivers than ever.



Obviously defenses have adjusted. We've gotten used to the term "front 7," but it's much more often a "front 6." I can only find numbers from 2018, but base defense was only run 25% of the time. Nickel was run 60% and Dime was run 13%.



The idea that you only play 2 CB's is as antiquated as the idea you only play two WR's.



Add in that only 10 corners played over 80% of their snaps, and you can see that your third corner has no ceiling to how many snaps they play. If they can also play outside, your slot corner is a full time starter. And it's actually best if you have 4 capable corners.



I'm fine debating whether Noah was the right pick based on his talent. But I'm just tired of hearing the pick trashed "because we already have Howard and Jones."



My answer to that is, which one of those guys is covering Ceedee in the slot?