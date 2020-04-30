Myth: Drafting a Nickel Corner is a Luxury

T

TheRevoltingBlob

Rookie
Joined
Apr 11, 2020
Messages
21
Reaction score
17
Age
35
Location
Florida
We didn't think twice when the cowboys added Ceedee to a WR core that already had Cooper and Gallup. That's because in the new NFL, the base set is now 3 WR's.

And not only are there more receivers, but TE's and RB's that are better receivers than ever.

Obviously defenses have adjusted. We've gotten used to the term "front 7," but it's much more often a "front 6." I can only find numbers from 2018, but base defense was only run 25% of the time. Nickel was run 60% and Dime was run 13%.

The idea that you only play 2 CB's is as antiquated as the idea you only play two WR's.

Add in that only 10 corners played over 80% of their snaps, and you can see that your third corner has no ceiling to how many snaps they play. If they can also play outside, your slot corner is a full time starter. And it's actually best if you have 4 capable corners.

I'm fine debating whether Noah was the right pick based on his talent. But I'm just tired of hearing the pick trashed "because we already have Howard and Jones."

My answer to that is, which one of those guys is covering Ceedee in the slot?
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
4,673
Reaction score
3,133
Miami has until 2023 to figure that out unless they meet the Cowboys in the Super Bowl.

And I agree with your premise.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Second String
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,165
Reaction score
849
I agree that having more than two good CB's in important.

The 3rd CB sees more snaps than some so called starters.
 
PSU Cane

PSU Cane

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 9, 2006
Messages
1,793
Reaction score
459
You can never have too many corners.

I prefer the idea of a bigger nickel corner who can bump outside if needed, due to injury or someone leaving in FA. Adds so much flexibility....also helps in the run game.
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Second String
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
1,008
Reaction score
1,251
Age
27
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
Yea, I don't know the exact stat, but from eye-balling it I think Miami played a 3-3-5 for the majority of the snaps last season.

Having 3 good corners will be essential moving forward.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,941
Reaction score
4,752
Location
Allentown, Pa
I am pumped that the current regime values the CB position as much as they do.

QB's are too pinpoint accurate now a days.

I'll never complain about drafting a corner.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom