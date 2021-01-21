Najee Harris will be at the senior bowl!

mrbunglez
Smith and Davis working out for the Miami coaches. Was hoping this was going to happen!
If we somehow managed to draft Smith, Waddle and Harris (pipe dream) you will never hear me complain about lack of weapons ever again lol
At that point, it's sink or swim
You'd likely have to trade up for one of Harris or Waddle depending on which one you didn't draft @18.
Yeah absolutely would have to be a trade up...and for things to work out this way...well, that would be amazing