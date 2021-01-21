 Najee Harris will be at the senior bowl! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Najee Harris will be at the senior bowl!

ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
17,737
Reaction score
14,451
NYFINest said:
If we somehow managed to draft Smith, Waddle and Harris (pipe dream) you will never hear me complain about lack of weapons ever again lol

At that point, it's sink or swim
Click to expand...

You'd likely have to trade up for one of Harris or Waddle depending on which one you didn't draft @18.
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
8,115
Reaction score
3,633
If you forced me... I could go along with that 😏
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
366
Reaction score
405
Location
NY
ANUFan said:
You'd likely have to trade up for one of Harris or Waddle depending on which one you didn't draft @18.
Click to expand...

Yeah absolutely would have to be a trade up...and for things to work out this way...well, that would be amazing
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
17,737
Reaction score
14,451
NYFINest said:
Yeah absolutely would have to be a trade up...and for things to work out this way...well, that would be amazing
Click to expand...

#3 Smith
#18 - Harris

If you're going to take any two then it has to be that combination. If you're looking for a fast explosive guy that can contribute on special teams too then it has to be in the 3rd round or later.

You're not getting Waddle in the 2nd round and he isn't worth trading both 2nd rounders to move into a late 1st round position for him.

We have too many needs to gave away draft assets at this stage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom