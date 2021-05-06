 Name your 5 most painful moments as a Dolphins fan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Name your 5 most painful moments as a Dolphins fan

kingmofo

Still learning the ropes here, hope this is the appropriate forum for this (or is this more for the Lounge?). Anyways, I would like to hear your biggest heartbreaks as a fan.

From my most heartbreaking to least:

1. The 62-7 loss to Jax as Marino's last game.
2. Ricky going to Australia
3. Fiedler's interceptions - tie between Jets Monday night miracle and his pick 6 in 2001 playoffs at Oakland.
4. The loss to the Raiders in 1984, all my friends were Raiders homers in the 1980s. That was an awesome game, like good v evil almost. Those were some different rules for PI back then!
5. Loss to Montana in the SB. Crazy we never have been back since.
 
72champagne

72champagne

Whenever Marino got injured.
Sea of Hands
Csonka, Kiick and Warfield leaving.
Ricky William's issues as various times.
Detroit drafting Chris Spielman right before our pick, I liked his game in college.
 
Ronnie Bass

Ronnie Bass

One that still haunts me to this day - The epic playoff game in 1982 vs Chargers. Still remember as a teenager just walking to my room over the OT and collapsing on my bed like I played the game, I was and haven't been since then that emotionally drained watching a sporting event.
 
