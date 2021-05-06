Name your 5 most painful moments as a Dolphins fan

Still learning the ropes here, hope this is the appropriate forum for this (or is this more for the Lounge?). Anyways, I would like to hear your biggest heartbreaks as a fan.
From my most heartbreaking to least:
1. The 62-7 loss to Jax as Marino's last game.
2. Ricky going to Australia
3. Fiedler's interceptions - tie between Jets Monday night miracle and his pick 6 in 2001 playoffs at Oakland.
4. The loss to the Raiders in 1984, all my friends were Raiders homers in the 1980s. That was an awesome game, like good v evil almost. Those were some different rules for PI back then!
5. Loss to Montana in the SB. Crazy we never have been back since.
