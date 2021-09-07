 NE players reveal Cam Newton lost QB job more than Mac Jones earned it. FINS will eat | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NE players reveal Cam Newton lost QB job more than Mac Jones earned it. FINS will eat

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Do you have a link brother M2D73 ?
 
Matt/4if

Matt/4if

I feel bad, i just don't want to see the kid get hurt like Joe.
 
marino2duper73

marino2duper73

It's interesting that it would appear Mac Jones by default was given the starting job because Newton didn't know the playbook and wasn't able to run no huddle.

Mac Jones knew more of the playbook than Cam. That didn't mean he's ready.
 
Matt/4if

Matt/4if

ANUFan said:
Why would he get hurt like Joe with that OL?
Click to expand...
All it takes is one OL to make a mistake, and I just have a feeling something will happen and he will get scared and won't stay in the pocket
 
