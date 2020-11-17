NFL Network Calling Our D the Amoeba

BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
9,661
Reaction score
19,583
hoops said:
Teams need to run the ball downhill against us...

I expect the patriots and Las Vegas to do just that...and these are games with playoff implications
Click to expand...
I bet Flo is smarter than you about football!

Just sayin'

Tho I know you're a maven. He's brilliant!

Odds are we'll be prepared for a run oriented attack.
 
1 dol fan

1 dol fan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
4,758
Reaction score
574
Location
La Crosse, WI
I believe one single Amoeba is spelled as such but when you are referring to the entire defensive side I believe we call them Amoebae
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
9,661
Reaction score
19,583
RE Amoeba -- we ran it a few times last year and got toasted.

Obviously something we've worked on a lot to get right.

Also helps to have significantly upgraded personnel.

>>> key point is -- amoeba makes presnap reads nearly impossible.

Definitely confused Herbert and also confuses OL assignments.

I would also imagine it's extremely challenging to prepare for

since proper execution by scout D would be really tuff.

Makes the O burn some time preparing for an "exotic."
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 27, 2002
Messages
1,562
Reaction score
430
Miami's run defense is going to be as good as the secondary towards the latter part of the season. Our LBs are performing at a much higher level, Rakeon is turning in to a beast, Wilkins is getting better and Seiler is poised to continue his ascent.

Our coaching staff will maximize the talent along the D line just like it has across the board. I'm not worried one iota.
 
Last edited:
ATL_PHIN_FAN

ATL_PHIN_FAN

Winner Under Construction
Club Member
Joined
Jul 7, 2012
Messages
1,987
Reaction score
1,241
Location
Atlanta
1 dol fan said:
I believe one single Amoeba is spelled as such but when you are referring to the entire defensive side I believe we call them Amoebae
Click to expand...
That is true, I think. However, I believe the meaning here comes from the chaotic form and apparent lack of structure of an amoeba. Our entire defense takes on that appearance. At least, that's hopefully what it looks like to opposing QBs; making it much tougher to read both pre and post snap what we are actually doing.
 
Last edited:
