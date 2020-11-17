NFL Network Calling Our D the Amoeba

ATL_PHIN_FAN
Interesting name. Makes sense, doesn't it? Sounds as good as any name I've heard thus far.
I bet Flo is smarter than you about football!Teams need to run the ball downhill against us...
I expect the patriots and Las Vegas to do just that...and these are games with playoff implications
Cool . . . first time I'd heard it.They got that nickname last year actually .. I think after the Bills game
That is true, I think. However, I believe the meaning here comes from the chaotic form and apparent lack of structure of an amoeba. Our entire defense takes on that appearance. At least, that's hopefully what it looks like to opposing QBs; making it much tougher to read both pre and post snap what we are actually doing.I believe one single Amoeba is spelled as such but when you are referring to the entire defensive side I believe we call them Amoebae
Funny how all the "outsiders" that watch our D are impressed by Baker!Even guys we've written off like Jerome Baker are playing at a higher level.
Well think if the Oline is occupying blockers Baker can run free because otherwise he isn’t able to shed all that wellFunny how all the "outsiders" that watch our D are impressed by Baker!