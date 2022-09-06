NFL power rankings

DuderinoN703 said: Been saying the same thing for 20 years. Want respect? Make the playoffs. Click to expand...

Pretty much sums it up.Why would any outsider give us the benefit of doubt at this point? "On paper" means squat. Ppl can get angry, be insulted, etc all they want, but until we actually do something on the field to change the narrative, I don't think we have much solid ground upon which to stand, if someone is trying to make a case that we are clearly better than any other mediocre team.Win regular season games when it matters most. Make the damn playoffs. Win a freaking post season game. Then we have valid reasons to complain.