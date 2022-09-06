 NFL power rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL power rankings

So… The Dolphins defeated the Patsies twice last year, added significantly to squad. The Patsues list several key players, have no OC… and the Rankings have the Pats ahead of the Dolphins. Go figure. It’s not logical, especially with the Patsies a 3.5 point dog, and the game in Miami. The schedules are comparable as well.

For the moment, forget media bias. It’s just not LOGICAL.
 
Putting on the media bias hat here, NE has Belichick while Miami has a rookie HC, NE has a QB that went to the pro bowl, Miami has a QB that doesn’t have the arm to get Tyreek the ball.

Not my thoughts, just the only way I can find a way to justify the thinking
 
Why would I care about rankings.

The league underestimates us and this forum quite honestly overestimates us in a lot of ways. It's bias from every direction.
 
IMAWriter said:
So… The Dolphins defeated the Patsies twice last year, added significantly to squad. The Patsues list several key players, have no OC… and the Rankings have the Pats ahead of the Dolphins. Go figure. It’s not logical, especially with the Patsies a 3.5 point dog, and the game in Miami. The schedules are comparable as well.

For the moment, forget media bias. It’s just not LOGICAL.
Can you post a link? Or am I missing it?
 
traptses said:
Putting on the media bias hat here, NE has Belichick while Miami has a rookie HC, NE has a QB that went to the pro bowl, Miami has a QB that doesn’t have the arm to get Tyreek the ball.

Not my thoughts, just the only way I can find a way to justify the thinking
Still the same stick. Jones got to the PB because all the others QBs had other things to do and not because of his accolades. I'm not even commenting on the Tua Jab.
 
Power Rankings aren't necessarily an opinion on how well teams would do head to head. Also, they're power rankings. Something pretty much every NFL media personality will tell you they think are dumb and pointless, but generate clicks by all the people who love where their team is at or the people outraged by it.
 
IMAWriter said:
So… The Dolphins defeated the Patsies twice last year, added significantly to squad. The Patsues list several key players, have no OC… and the Rankings have the Pats ahead of the Dolphins. Go figure. It’s not logical, especially with the Patsies a 3.5 point dog, and the game in Miami. The schedules are comparable as well.

For the moment, forget media bias. It’s just not LOGICAL.
I have some good news for you! We play these sons of bitches in 5 days.
 
In the last 20 years, Miami has only made the playoffs twice, and has zero playoff wins.

Everyone sees Miami's potential this year, but people won't consider us to be an above-average team until we start winning actual games.

If Miami wins the 1st 2 games in impressive fashion, then I'm fairly certain that we'll rocket up the "power rankings", as everyone gets on the Tua/Tyreek/Waddle bandwagon.
 
IMAWriter said:
So… The Dolphins defeated the Patsies twice last year, added significantly to squad. The Patsues list several key players, have no OC… and the Rankings have the Pats ahead of the Dolphins. Go figure. It’s not logical, especially with the Patsies a 3.5 point dog, and the game in Miami. The schedules are comparable as well.

For the moment, forget media bias. It’s just not LOGICAL.
They meant "Rankling's" - LOL
 
DuderinoN703 said:
Been saying the same thing for 20 years. Want respect? Make the playoffs.
Pretty much sums it up.

Why would any outsider give us the benefit of doubt at this point? "On paper" means squat. Ppl can get angry, be insulted, etc all they want, but until we actually do something on the field to change the narrative, I don't think we have much solid ground upon which to stand, if someone is trying to make a case that we are clearly better than any other mediocre team.

Win regular season games when it matters most. Make the damn playoffs. Win a freaking post season game. Then we have valid reasons to complain.
 
I've seen a few different rankings. Some with Miami ahead of New England, some the other way.

The Patriots did make the playoffs last year and Miami didn't so there's that.

I think we'll have a better indication about four weeks into the season.
 
