NFL power rankings

So… The Dolphins defeated the Patsies twice last year, added significantly to squad. The Patsues list several key players, have no OC… and the Rankings have the Pats ahead of the Dolphins. Go figure. It’s not logical, especially with the Patsies a 3.5 point dog, and the game in Miami. The schedules are comparable as well.
For the moment, forget media bias. It’s just not LOGICAL.
