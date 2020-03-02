NFL Prospects Dolphins have met with 2020



Cam Akers, RB, Florida State (COM)

Luq Barcoo, CB, San Diego State (EW)

Zack Baun, 3-4OLB/OLB, Wisconsin (COM)

DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami (COM)

Michael Danna, DE, Michigan (EW)

Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M (SR)

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (COM)

Kevin Dotson, G, La.-Lafayette (EW)

Austin Edwards, DE, Ferris State (EW)

Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan (COM)

Carter O'Donnell, OT, Alberta (EW)

John Reid, CB, Penn State (EW)

Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech (COM)

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia (COM)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (COM)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia (COM)

Calvin Throckmorton, OT/G, Oregon (EW)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama (COM)

Source:Not on this list, I have also heard the team met with Tua. Heard they played it close to the vest which means they don't want to tip their hand in terms of how interested they are in drafting him. Also heard from Chase Young (not directly, but he tweeted it) that the Dolphins met him too.There may be some players they didn't meet with that aren't on this list because they don't want to tip their hand I'm excited they met with Jonathan Taylor. He is my favorite back in this draft and it would be so awesome if we could land him.