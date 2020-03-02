NFL Prospects Dolphins have met with 2020

Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,431
Reaction score
621
13
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Cam Akers, RB, Florida State (COM)
  • Luq Barcoo, CB, San Diego State (EW)
  • Zack Baun, 3-4OLB/OLB, Wisconsin (COM)
  • DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami (COM)
  • Michael Danna, DE, Michigan (EW)
  • Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M (SR)
  • J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (COM)
  • Kevin Dotson, G, La.-Lafayette (EW)
  • Austin Edwards, DE, Ferris State (EW)
  • Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan (COM)
  • Carter O'Donnell, OT, Alberta (EW)
  • John Reid, CB, Penn State (EW)
  • Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech (COM)
  • D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia (COM)
  • Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (COM)
  • Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia (COM)
  • Calvin Throckmorton, OT/G, Oregon (EW)
  • Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama (COM)
Source:

walterfootball.com

2020 NFL Draft Prospect Visits Tracked by Team

walterfootball.com walterfootball.com

Not on this list, I have also heard the team met with Tua. Heard they played it close to the vest which means they don't want to tip their hand in terms of how interested they are in drafting him. Also heard from Chase Young (not directly, but he tweeted it) that the Dolphins met him too.

There may be some players they didn't meet with that aren't on this list because they don't want to tip their hand I'm excited they met with Jonathan Taylor. He is my favorite back in this draft and it would be so awesome if we could land him.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Reading Is Fundamental
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
9,148
Reaction score
4,915
Location
West Palm Beach
I think Burrow and Love have met with the Dolphins brass as well. Find it interesting they didn’t meet with Herbert at the combine.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Starter
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
6,882
Reaction score
2,718
jimthefin said:
A lot of RB's on that list.

I know they need to upgrade the position, I just hope they do no do it too early.
Click to expand...
I would have no problen getting a back in the 1st or 2nd round if that back turned out to be a great player. For example if they add Taylor and he turns out to bea young Ricky Williams like addition than I have noe problem with it. I would never complain about a player that became elite.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Avoid the 'Noid
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
8,459
Reaction score
1,479
gregorygrant83 said:
I would have no problen getting a back in the 1st or 2nd round if that back turned out to be a great player. For example if they add Taylor and he turns out to bea young Ricky Williams like addition than I have noe problem with it. I would never complain about a player that became elite.
Click to expand...
Those types of players are rare and special for a reason.

I would take a young Ricky over every single RB in the league right now.
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

Toss a coin to your Witcher
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
13,075
Reaction score
8,737
Location
Florida
Michael Scott said:
Cam Akers & a power back works for me.

I see some Dalvin Cook in him.
Click to expand...
I Like Akers a lot and he was given a raw deal at FSU.

There is a little of Dalvin, but he doesn't have the vision or same burst Cook had. I was a little shocked he tested better then Dalvin because he never seem to show that level of speed in games. HE is plenty fast and does do some things better...he is better at pass pro and may be a better receiver out of the backfield.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom