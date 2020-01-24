NFL Tidbits and Dolphin Stuff

Rule Changes?

Apparently the NFL is considering changing the onside kick rule. I've heard a couple of versions, but one would have the offense starting at the 25-yard line. The team would need to get 15-yards in one play to retain possession. In general, I like it. I think the success of the onside kick was at an all-time low this year and that rule would add excitement. I do think teams would try to throw deep and get a pass interference call. But that happens anyway late in games when teams are playing catch up. It does take away from the element of surprise, though, and I liked that about the onside kick. We've seen teams use it at non-traditional moments where it's actually been a game-changing play.



Patriots Penalty?

Already in MLB, three managers and one general manager have been fired over the cheating scandal. I'm not sure what other penalties will be enforced and haven't paid to much attention to it. There was a caller on sports radio here that suggested the NFL should closely follow the NCAA in how they handle violations. NCAA sanctions often place penalties on recruitment and postseason (bowl) berths. Can you imagine, New England being barred from the playoffs for a year? We know that won't happen, but apparently there needs to be stricter penalties. This is three strikes now for the Patriots, although I'm still unclear how deflate gate gave the team a competitive advantage.



All the Quarterback Talk

I woke up thinking about conspiracy theories. Maybe that was because I spent too much time listening to the Senate's impeachment proceedings. Anyway, got to thinking about how Miami's decision makers have never disputed that they are looking for a quarterback. To the point, where we hear Miami wants to trade up for Burrow. They are "all in" on Tua, spent the most time on Herbert etc. The fact that Grier and company aren't denying this is interesting. Maybe the need is so apparent that it just makes sense to acknowledge it. But could it be the Dolphins are open to other possibilities at #5 and want to give the impression its got to be a quarterback. Get teams to trade up and get the player you want?



The Return of the Running Game

Tennessee and San Francisco went old-school in the playoffs, daring teams to stop their running games. Eventually, KC was able to limit Derek Henry who ran all over New England and Baltimore. San Francisco had nearly 300 yards rushing against the Green Bay Packers to get to the super bowl. Most defenses are now geared to stop the pass. Are we returning to more of a running game in the NFL?