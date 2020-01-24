NFL Tidbits and Dolphin Stuff

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,395
Reaction score
2,841
Rule Changes?
Apparently the NFL is considering changing the onside kick rule. I've heard a couple of versions, but one would have the offense starting at the 25-yard line. The team would need to get 15-yards in one play to retain possession. In general, I like it. I think the success of the onside kick was at an all-time low this year and that rule would add excitement. I do think teams would try to throw deep and get a pass interference call. But that happens anyway late in games when teams are playing catch up. It does take away from the element of surprise, though, and I liked that about the onside kick. We've seen teams use it at non-traditional moments where it's actually been a game-changing play.

Patriots Penalty?
Already in MLB, three managers and one general manager have been fired over the cheating scandal. I'm not sure what other penalties will be enforced and haven't paid to much attention to it. There was a caller on sports radio here that suggested the NFL should closely follow the NCAA in how they handle violations. NCAA sanctions often place penalties on recruitment and postseason (bowl) berths. Can you imagine, New England being barred from the playoffs for a year? We know that won't happen, but apparently there needs to be stricter penalties. This is three strikes now for the Patriots, although I'm still unclear how deflate gate gave the team a competitive advantage.

All the Quarterback Talk
I woke up thinking about conspiracy theories. Maybe that was because I spent too much time listening to the Senate's impeachment proceedings. Anyway, got to thinking about how Miami's decision makers have never disputed that they are looking for a quarterback. To the point, where we hear Miami wants to trade up for Burrow. They are "all in" on Tua, spent the most time on Herbert etc. The fact that Grier and company aren't denying this is interesting. Maybe the need is so apparent that it just makes sense to acknowledge it. But could it be the Dolphins are open to other possibilities at #5 and want to give the impression its got to be a quarterback. Get teams to trade up and get the player you want?

The Return of the Running Game
Tennessee and San Francisco went old-school in the playoffs, daring teams to stop their running games. Eventually, KC was able to limit Derek Henry who ran all over New England and Baltimore. San Francisco had nearly 300 yards rushing against the Green Bay Packers to get to the super bowl. Most defenses are now geared to stop the pass. Are we returning to more of a running game in the NFL?
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
1,217
Reaction score
989
Age
48
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
They're going to try out the proposed onside kick change in the pro bowl; it might be almost worth watching to see how it goes.

Personally, I don't like it, and not just because Miami has a long history of giving up first downs on 3rd and long.

I think Henry probably just got tired. He didn't really have a lot of carries until the last few games, but they all came late, obviously, and he didn't get a week off.
 
D

DolfinJohnNY

Scout Team
Joined
May 11, 2017
Messages
468
Reaction score
385
Age
56
Location
Rochester, NY
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Rule Changes?
Apparently the NFL is considering changing the onside kick rule. I've heard a couple of versions, but one would have the offense starting at the 25-yard line. The team would need to get 15-yards in one play to retain possession. In general, I like it. I think the success of the onside kick was at an all-time low this year and that rule would add excitement. I do think teams would try to throw deep and get a pass interference call. But that happens anyway late in games when teams are playing catch up. It does take away from the element of surprise, though, and I liked that about the onside kick. We've seen teams use it at non-traditional moments where it's actually been a game-changing play.

Patriots Penalty?
Already in MLB, three managers and one general manager have been fired over the cheating scandal. I'm not sure what other penalties will be enforced and haven't paid to much attention to it. There was a caller on sports radio here that suggested the NFL should closely follow the NCAA in how they handle violations. NCAA sanctions often place penalties on recruitment and postseason (bowl) berths. Can you imagine, New England being barred from the playoffs for a year? We know that won't happen, but apparently there needs to be stricter penalties. This is three strikes now for the Patriots, although I'm still unclear how deflate gate gave the team a competitive advantage.

All the Quarterback Talk
I woke up thinking about conspiracy theories. Maybe that was because I spent too much time listening to the Senate's impeachment proceedings. Anyway, got to thinking about how Miami's decision makers have never disputed that they are looking for a quarterback. To the point, where we hear Miami wants to trade up for Burrow. They are "all in" on Tua, spent the most time on Herbert etc. The fact that Grier and company aren't denying this is interesting. Maybe the need is so apparent that it just makes sense to acknowledge it. But could it be the Dolphins are open to other possibilities at #5 and want to give the impression its got to be a quarterback. Get teams to trade up and get the player you want?

The Return of the Running Game
Tennessee and San Francisco went old-school in the playoffs, daring teams to stop their running games. Eventually, KC was able to limit Derek Henry who ran all over New England and Baltimore. San Francisco had nearly 300 yards rushing against the Green Bay Packers to get to the super bowl. Most defenses are now geared to stop the pass. Are we returning to more of a running game in the NFL?
Click to expand...
If I remember correctly, their fumble count was waaaaaayyy down during deflategate. Much easier to keep the ball secure that's for sure. My memory is shot but I recall someone on the telly showing the numbers and my jaw dropped. It was a staggering difference. They did it for a reason!
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,395
Reaction score
2,841
DolfinJohnNY said:
If I remember correctly, their fumble count was waaaaaayyy down during deflategate. Much easier to keep the ball secure that's for sure. My memory is shot but I recall someone on the telly showing the numbers and my jaw dropped. It was a staggering difference. They did it for a reason!
Click to expand...
That makes sense. Maybe easier to hang onto the football.
 
1 dol fan

1 dol fan

Super Donator
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
4,689
Reaction score
431
Location
La Crosse, WI
I like the onside kick renovations so long as we increase the distance (maybe 4th and 20 or 25) to retain possession and also move the ball to the same yard line as an onside kick. That way a team might be able to shift from Kickoff to onside without stopping the play. This helps to increase the chance of a surprise.
 
Ikema

Ikema

Joe Smoe
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 30, 2006
Messages
1,647
Reaction score
412
Age
60
Location
Connecticut
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Patriots Penalty?
Already in MLB, three managers and one general manager have been fired over the cheating scandal. I'm not sure what other penalties will be enforced and haven't paid to much attention to it. There was a caller on sports radio here that suggested the NFL should closely follow the NCAA in how they handle violations. NCAA sanctions often place penalties on recruitment and postseason (bowl) berths. Can you imagine, New England being barred from the playoffs for a year? We know that won't happen, but apparently there needs to be stricter penalties. This is three strikes now for the Patriots, although I'm still unclear how deflate gate gave the team a competitive advantage.
Click to expand...
Just look at their fumble % during that time... its unprecedented vs opponent and league average
 
Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

Rookie
Joined
Nov 18, 2008
Messages
741
Reaction score
220
I hope the league does something about that killing the clock thing where the punting team can run the clock down close to zero when it's late in the game, then false start just before it hits zero and get a reset of the game clock and have the damn thing start counting down all over again on the reset. More and more special teams on 4th down will continue to pull that crap until the league just kills the game clock on the infraction, measures off the penalty if the defense takes it and just leaves the damn clock STOPPED for the punt team thereafter. Really needs to be fixed. Belicheat used it first on the Jets. Then Vrabel did it to him in the wild card game and didn't the Packers do it to Seattle too late in their NFC playoff game as well? Gonna keep being "a thing" unless the league just kills the clock on a false start infraction. Until they do, it's a nice loophole to kill off over 2 minutes of the clock when you do it right.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom