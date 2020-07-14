Ngakoue Still On Trading Block - Dolphins Should Snag Him

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Yannick Ngakoue trade talk not over - ProFootballTalk

Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear he wants to be traded, and the Jaguars have made clear they’re not trading him unless they get an offer they like. One day before the deadline for franchise players to sign long-term contracts, neither side seems to be moving. But according to Ian Rapoport, some...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

I'm no Capologist but if we could find a way to do a deal for him it would be major for us. Sure, Clowneys still out there too but Yannick's a machine...
 
ok a few things:
1. which 1st round pick?
2. we only have $20M. how about signing our own ?
3. a player like this is an over-the-top player. are we a DE away from beating the Chiefs and Ravens
4. we need about 20-22 players still. some free agents and rookies won't pan out. some will be injured
5. have you considered that he was only a "machine" in a contract year?
6. also, if we felt this strong about a DE, why don't we get Clowney, pay like $5-$6M less and not lose a pick? Probably won't have to commit many years
7. Didn't we address the DE position enough in the offseason? You claimed in the past he is a hybrid LB/DE? what about Lawson, Weaver, Van Noy and Ogbah?
8. and finally, here is something to ponder:

www.jacksonville.com

Cap expert: $21M per season is 'ballpark' number for Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue

Shortly after last season ended, Jason Fitzgerald had advice for Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue: Be patient. With several top pass rushers set to
www.jacksonville.com www.jacksonville.com
 
I would take yannick in a heart beat. I think he is way better than Clowney.
Omega a couple counter points. Last year he had 8 sacks tied lowest with his rookie year so I say no to him only producing in contract year. With 20M left we do have all but 2 drafts signed I believe, so cap space is not a problem. I don't understand the arguement a player like this is an over the top player. Makes no sense. I would classify him as an anchor for whichever team signs him. Theres no such things as one final piece when it comes to a 53 many roster in one of the most dangerous sports. Stating we still need 22 new players is a bit much. I don't feel like doing the research buy I'd love to know how many teams replace that many players after a rebuild year where they are going into season 2 with 30+ ,new players already.
Lastly, I don't ever feel that a team can over address the DE position. But that's just my opinion.
 
Not only that - the cap will almost certainly be lower next year meaning many teams can find themselves over the cap just because the new year has started. I dont think you see anyone get monster contracts before teams see what happens this and next year.
 
canesfins13 said:
Not only that - the cap will almost certainly be lower next year meaning many teams can find themselves over the cap just because the new year has started. I dont think you see anyone get monster contracts before teams see what happens this and next year.
I don't agree that the cap will be lower. At worst I think it will be the same with the deficit spread over a number of years to balance out. It had already been discussed and I've yet to hear any pushback from owners. But that might be well hidden behind scenes.
 
No. The formula to building a winning team is to never take short cuts. Trading away a 1st round pick(s) for a player that you have to extend on a massive contract really doesn’t work. Even if said player is extremely good, most teams are not one guy away from being a Championship contender.

Take a look at the Bears. Kahlil Mack has played phenomenal for them since the blockbuster trade with the Raiders. Despite that, they are no closer to winning a SB than they were before the trade.

Stick to the rebuild process. Draft players and develop them. Don’t take short cuts and watch the team implode in cap space hell a season or two down the road (like the Rams).
 
Chris Jones just signed for $60M guaranteed. Do some fans not recall the Suh deal? If Flores and Grier can't draft and develop a premier DE, then I believe something is wrong
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
No. The formula to building a winning team is to never take short cuts. Trading away a 1st round pick(s) for a player that you have to extend on a massive contract really doesn’t work. Even if said player is extremely good, most teams are not one guy away from being a Championship contender.

Take a look at the Bears. Kahlil Mack has played phenomenal for them since the blockbuster trade with the Raiders. Despite that, they are no closer to winning a SB than they were before the trade.

Stick to the rebuild process. Draft players and develop them. Don’t take short cuts and watch the team implode in cap space hell a season or two down the road (like the Rams).
yeah great point and thanks for piggybacking. you gotta pay him more then $60M now and lose a first round pick, maybe two
 
The Suh contract arguement is ad absurdum. Tannenbaum is gone. I don't know anyone advocating for those contracts.
 
OmegaPhinsFan said:
is it? so the numbers wouldn't be the same?
The equivalent to the Suh contract would be to give yannick the largests contract. No i dont think he beats Donalds contract. But if your just taking a pure 114M over 6 with 60M gaurenteed, number from 5 years ago and applying it to yannick today. I still do that.
 
