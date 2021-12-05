I have heard from quite a few people that Tua is not a top QB, because he does little in the 1st half, and actually does not get really hot until the 4th.



Well, in the 1st half, for the 1st time (Because time was running out), the ball was put in his hand, there was very few runs, and what happens...TD.



No coincidence that every time the ball is put in his hands...Not just success, but extreme success.



Not saying we should not run the ball, but Miami really needs big backs that can consistently get positive yardage at worse, and 5 to gone for a score at best.



Also not saying Tua is perfect, sometimes the ball floats on him, sometimes an open man, or better option is not seen by Tua, BUT, on the majority of plays (Like 75 to 80% of the time), Tua is making plays...That is an NFL QB that is a more consistent line and healthier receivers from being Elite.



Right now he is a very good QB that needs to get his respect.