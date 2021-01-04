No illusions... Not there yet.

This loss feels redundant... I dont know about you but I felt it was coming, deep down, this is so Dolphins right?



Needless to say it feels like crap, but I cant help but to think its better that way. Fins sure could've scratched their way to the playoffs and make it a hollywood story, high fives flying everywhere but reality is smoke and mirrors dont win in this league. Today there was no luck, no miracles, no smoke and no mirrors, this is where the Fins are compared to the AFC east champs. Its a clear representation of what needs to be done to catch up.



Defense, what it looks like when **** dont work.



Yes the Fins have had a very good season on defense despite marginal talent a different spots. I fell the coaches did as best they could funnelling plays to their best unit, the secondary. While they were #1 in scoring D and many other important spots like 3rd down, they've been relying heavily on TOs while allowing long drives and being bottom 10 in both yards per carry and yard per passing attempts.



This defense was amazing at getting game changing INTs and fumbles, but those are sparse plays and they will need to adress the underliying issues to complement them. As we've seen today, when they dont get them in chunks, the floodgates open.



Offense, we dont have one.



Clearly the Fins decided to build the defense 1st in this project. Basically no FA money was allocated to offense except for the interior OL, and most of the high end draft capital on offense went to the OL. That really doesnt scream instant results, and un-surprisingly instant results were not there. Injuries and opts outs havent helped, but it just emphasized the real lack of firepower here. None!



This receiving group is redundant and underwhelming. A bunch of tall guys who dont separate but jump very high, all of different skill level, of course, but the point remains. For example, Ford should be a backup to Williams who should be a backup to Parker.... Only one of these type of guys should be on the field at any moment. Of cousrse with the injuries its been even worse, we're dealing with former college QBs and RBs rookies who, for the most part are doing as best they can, but it doesnt make it a valid NFL squad.



I intentionally started with the skill positions because thats what's making everything else so hard to evaluate. If you ask me about Gailey, I have no ****ing clue to be honest...? Yeah the playcalling sucks, I was ready to fire him right after the 1st half, 2nd half was much better but this is where it gets tricky. We're really, REALLY asking Gailey to make chicken salad out of chicken **** here, is Gailey calling the 1st half the way he did because he can see the practice squad players dropping balls all week in practice and he knows where it leads?



Im not much of an XOs guy, the playcalling did look better in the 2nd (although I've heard Chan wasnt calling the plays anymore at that point) but its obvious that the Fins are lacking serious talent on offense, and quite frankly, it might be just to much to overcome with scheme alone.



Coach Flores, overall strategy, A+



I think coach Flores did an amazing job getting 10 wins for the Fins... He realized early on where the team strenght was(CBs), created a strategy on defense to drive plays to that unit(39.8% blitz, 3rd in NFL) and reap rewards through his all pro CB Howard. Using this strategy meant he had to run a no mistake offense and capitalize on the D's game changing plays. And it's not like he had any other choice on offense any way.



I really dont see any other way the Fins win 10 games this season except for that exact way.



I'm not going to comment on the QB position as I dont see a change on the way and quite frankly, I'd love to have at least one thread on the main not about the QB. If you do want my opinion on the QB, feel free to tag me in another thread.