No illusions... Not there yet.

NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
11,361
Reaction score
13,710
Location
Montreal
This loss feels redundant... I dont know about you but I felt it was coming, deep down, this is so Dolphins right?

Needless to say it feels like crap, but I cant help but to think its better that way. Fins sure could've scratched their way to the playoffs and make it a hollywood story, high fives flying everywhere but reality is smoke and mirrors dont win in this league. Today there was no luck, no miracles, no smoke and no mirrors, this is where the Fins are compared to the AFC east champs. Its a clear representation of what needs to be done to catch up.

Defense, what it looks like when **** dont work.

Yes the Fins have had a very good season on defense despite marginal talent a different spots. I fell the coaches did as best they could funnelling plays to their best unit, the secondary. While they were #1 in scoring D and many other important spots like 3rd down, they've been relying heavily on TOs while allowing long drives and being bottom 10 in both yards per carry and yard per passing attempts.

This defense was amazing at getting game changing INTs and fumbles, but those are sparse plays and they will need to adress the underliying issues to complement them. As we've seen today, when they dont get them in chunks, the floodgates open.

Offense, we dont have one.

Clearly the Fins decided to build the defense 1st in this project. Basically no FA money was allocated to offense except for the interior OL, and most of the high end draft capital on offense went to the OL. That really doesnt scream instant results, and un-surprisingly instant results were not there. Injuries and opts outs havent helped, but it just emphasized the real lack of firepower here. None!

This receiving group is redundant and underwhelming. A bunch of tall guys who dont separate but jump very high, all of different skill level, of course, but the point remains. For example, Ford should be a backup to Williams who should be a backup to Parker.... Only one of these type of guys should be on the field at any moment. Of cousrse with the injuries its been even worse, we're dealing with former college QBs and RBs rookies who, for the most part are doing as best they can, but it doesnt make it a valid NFL squad.

I intentionally started with the skill positions because thats what's making everything else so hard to evaluate. If you ask me about Gailey, I have no ****ing clue to be honest...? Yeah the playcalling sucks, I was ready to fire him right after the 1st half, 2nd half was much better but this is where it gets tricky. We're really, REALLY asking Gailey to make chicken salad out of chicken **** here, is Gailey calling the 1st half the way he did because he can see the practice squad players dropping balls all week in practice and he knows where it leads?

Im not much of an XOs guy, the playcalling did look better in the 2nd (although I've heard Chan wasnt calling the plays anymore at that point) but its obvious that the Fins are lacking serious talent on offense, and quite frankly, it might be just to much to overcome with scheme alone.

Coach Flores, overall strategy, A+

I think coach Flores did an amazing job getting 10 wins for the Fins... He realized early on where the team strenght was(CBs), created a strategy on defense to drive plays to that unit(39.8% blitz, 3rd in NFL) and reap rewards through his all pro CB Howard. Using this strategy meant he had to run a no mistake offense and capitalize on the D's game changing plays. And it's not like he had any other choice on offense any way.

I really dont see any other way the Fins win 10 games this season except for that exact way.

I'm not going to comment on the QB position as I dont see a change on the way and quite frankly, I'd love to have at least one thread on the main not about the QB. If you do want my opinion on the QB, feel free to tag me in another thread.
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
10,130
Reaction score
10,780
The investment in defense worked out. Kyle Van Noy showed people how to play this defense, and was a cornerstone of success. Emmanuel Ogbah proved to be a great investment. Adding Byron Jones was a fantastic move as he brought a healthy lock-down CB and even chipped in with a couple of INT's, while pushing QB's over to test Xavien Howard--who ended up with double-digit INT's as I predicted he had the potential to get with Jones opposite him. Now our defense has won most of our games, and proven to be a very good defense. We have players of all age ranges with veterans like Van Noy, players in their prime like Ogbah, Howard and Jones, and a core of good youngsters like Wilkins, Van Ginkel and Baker. Coach Flo finally delivered on his promise of a strong multiple front defense.

On offense we had an outstanding year from our tremendous TE group, with Gesicki having a break-out year, Shaheen proving the potential he had when he was drafted, and Smythe really contributing all around as well as being the leader in that room. Our OL had a breakthrough year as our OL coach got quality contributions from all three rookies--Jackson, Kindley and even Hunt, while also coalescing together veterans like Karras and Flowers to give us a pretty productive OL on the whole compared to most years here in Miami. What's more, our OL really looks poised to improve and succeed moving forward. We managed to get good performances from both QB's, one of which was a rookie. Then our WR corps--despite Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns declining to play from fear of Covid--managed another true #1 year from DaVante Parker, survived the Preston Williams injury and got quality contributions from Jakeem Grant and even Mack Hollins, as well as rookies Lynn Bowden Jr. and Malcolm Perry. We had some contributions from others (including Antonio Calloway and Isaiah Ford) who weren't even here for most of the year.

All in all, we saw a LOT of player development from this staff in 2020. IMHO, we're poised to succeed in 2021 and have laid a solid foundation to become a playoff contender for the next decade. Bolstered with another treasure trove of picks this draft ... the future looks bright.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
8,478
Reaction score
21,547
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
The consensus at the beginning of the year was that year 2 after gutting the roster was still a work in progress and many people thought 8-8 was the ceiling. Well we finished 10-6 with a journeyman QB and rookie QB spitting time and at times with the saddest collection if receiving "threats" since the days of Booker and Ginn Jr. Flores once again exceeded what many thought we would be able to do but we still need playmakers on both sides to push this team to the next level. We need WR's to help Tua and a stud pass rusher to help our inconsistent rush because I could have sworn I saw Allen filing his taxes at one point with the amount of time he had.
 
T

theK00LaidMAN

Rookie
Joined
Jan 3, 2021
Messages
7
Reaction score
1
Age
34
Location
Buffalo, New York
First I think the Dolphins needs to figure out what the abberation was. The defense's play most of the season, or the defenses play today? If it turns out the D is fine and this was just a historically bad game, I think the Dolphin's next problem is do they actually have a QB or not? How many times have my team (Bills) and yours thought they had their guy, only for it to all be an illusion? Are you really sold that Tua is going to slot into a group that includes (playoff Qbs this year) Rogers, Russ, Goff, Brees, Brady, Allen, Mahomes, Lamar, Tannehill, Big Ben, Baker, Rivers? Or is he going to be more of a Trubisky or 2020 Alex Smith that can maybe not get in the rest of the team's way if they have a good season and back into the playoffs? I'm not taking a position one way or another, you all watch him more, but have you seen or believe Tua can display the ability of that first group of QBs? If not, then you don't really have your guy.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
11,361
Reaction score
13,710
Location
Montreal
superphin said:
The consensus at the beginning of the year was that year 2 after gutting the roster was still a work in progress and many people thought 8-8 was the ceiling. Well we finished 10-6 with a journeyman QB and rookie QB spitting time and at times with the saddest collection if receiving "threats" since the days of Booker and Ginn Jr. Flores once again exceeded what many thought we would be able to do but we still need playmakers on both sides to push this team to the next level. We need WR's to help Tua and a stud pass rusher to help our inconsistent rush because I could have sworn I saw Allen filing his taxes at one point with the amount of time he had.
I agree, receiving options and pass rush alone who do wonders for this team.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
11,361
Reaction score
13,710
Location
Montreal
theK00LaidMAN said:
First I think the Dolphins needs to figure out what the abberation was. The defense's play most of the season, or the defenses play today? If it turns out the D is fine and this was just a historically bad game, I think the Dolphin's next problem is do they actually have a QB or not? How many times have my team (Bills) and yours thought they had their guy, only for it to all be an illusion? Are you really sold that Tua is going to slot into a group that includes (playoff Qbs this year) Rogers, Russ, Goff, Brees, Brady, Allen, Mahomes, Lamar, Tannehill, Big Ben, Baker, Rivers? Or is he going to be more of a Trubisky or 2020 Alex Smith that can maybe not get in the rest of the team's way if they have a good season and back into the playoffs? I'm not taking a position one way or another, you all watch him more, but have you seen or believe Tua can display the ability of that first group of QBs? If not, then you don't really have your guy.
Sorry no QB talk here... trust me, you have plenty of options out there if thats what you want to talk about...

**Tua discussion super thread**

Maybe it's just so easy he's trying to make it harder or the challenge
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,533
Reaction score
1,179
Age
44
theK00LaidMAN said:
First I think the Dolphins needs to figure out what the abberation was. The defense's play most of the season, or the defenses play today? If it turns out the D is fine and this was just a historically bad game, I think the Dolphin's next problem is do they actually have a QB or not? How many times have my team (Bills) and yours thought they had their guy, only for it to all be an illusion? Are you really sold that Tua is going to slot into a group that includes (playoff Qbs this year) Rogers, Russ, Goff, Brees, Brady, Allen, Mahomes, Lamar, Tannehill, Big Ben, Baker, Rivers? Or is he going to be more of a Trubisky or 2020 Alex Smith that can maybe not get in the rest of the team's way if they have a good season and back into the playoffs? I'm not taking a position one way or another, you all watch him more, but have you seen or believe Tua can display the ability of that first group of QBs? If not, then you don't really have your guy.
Good thoughts actually.
I think offense and defense need upgrades. I think a lot of defense success was scheme. Need more players. Offense. They were terrible. Need more players too
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,405
Reaction score
6,101
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
NBP81 said:
Great write up. We lost but we’re still way ahead of schedule. A month back I made a thread about our defense getting by on smoke and mirrors and it threw posters into a tizzy. They thought we had this SB defense. And all I said the way we were playing D it wouldn’t be sustainable, and it wasn’t. All I said was that sooner or later we needed to get pressure from our front four without blitzing all the time. That didn’t sit well with some. Oh well, now they saw it today.

WRs are putrid and same goes to Parker. Parker would be a great 3 for us. He’s not a 1 or 2. I want Preston gone, he can’t catch and can’t stay healthy and can’t hold up a roster spot. Only two guys we can make an argument for being on the roster next season are Parker and Bowden. The rest...good riddance.

Would like Gaskins, but again as a third option. I would really like a run heavy offense that controls the clock and wears down defenses late in games. I still believe you can win that way as long as your defense is stout. Can’t believe I just said that because I love passing offenses but I think Tua would thrive in that kind of offense.

I don’t want to criticize our QB because I wanna see him have a full preseason and win the starting job outright. 10 games just is not a barometer with the lack of talent.

We built this the correct way, from the inside out, built the house foundation first. We need to shore up the OLine and we need a young tenacious DE who can get pressure

Flores knows what he’s doing. There’s a reason he threw Tua to the wolves this year. Everything he does has a purpose
 
