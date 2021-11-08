 “No matter what they say, it’s coaching, it’s coaching.” And he then adds “they don’t appreciate you.” Elandon to Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

“No matter what they say, it’s coaching, it’s coaching.” And he then adds “they don’t appreciate you.” Elandon to Tua

This right here explains it all Dolfans. I want this regime to die. IT'S COACHING! Even the players see it.

Elandon Roberts and Tua Tagovailoa Sideline Conversation - Miami Dolphins

At the end of Sunday’s game between Miami and Houston, there was an interesting interaction on the Dolphins sideline between Elandon Roberts and Tua Tagovailoa. It appears (and yes this is lip-reading so take it with a grain of salt) that Roberts walks up to Tua and tells him “No matter what...
No. That's not what Elandon said to Tua. We have no idea what was said. That's a bad lip reading take.

He could have said anything. You ever see bad lip reading videos?
 
PASQUALE said:
This right here explains it all Dolfans. I want this regime to die. IT'S COACHING! Even the players see it.
Brother PASQUALE post a link or this is going to the Locker
 
Delvin said:
No. That's not what Elandon said to Tua. We have no idea what was said. That's a bad lip reading take.

He could have said anything. You ever see bad lip reading videos?
Slow it the f__ck down and you will see every word said. It's exactly what he said. I am watching the the NFL Game PASS replay and I slowed it down. Trust me he said it.
 
PASQUALE said:
Slow it the f__ck down and you will see every word said. It's exactly what he said. I am watching the the NFL Game PASS replay and I slowed it down. Trust me he said.
It's a total guess, and not a very good one given the situation.
 
Delvin said:
It's a total guess, and not a very good one given the situation.
You wanna f__ken bet Delvin? Huh. I just watched it on NFL Game Pass. Slow it down and you will see every word bro. This is no f__king joke bro. He said and I agree with him.
 
Even without this video, it is all something that we know, the players know and hopefully Stephen Ross knows..... Burn it down....
 
PASQUALE said:
You wanna f__ken bet Delvin? Huh. I just watched it on NFL Game Pass. Slow it down and you will see every word bro. This is no f__king joke bro. He said and I agree with him.
I believe you…makes sense
 
gregorygrant83

That's what Roberts said. Wait I could be wrong. Maybe it was.
"No Parker today! He's coasting, he coasting!" and "Say won't these apes just eat you!"

In all seriousness., I wish Tua had this game,the two Jets games last year and the Jags last year to bad his resume some. He numbers might look a little different if he had an extra pass attempts on his ledge against that trio.
 
PASQUALE said:
This right here explains it all Dolfans. I want this regime to die. IT'S COACHING! Even the players see it.

Elandon Roberts and Tua Tagovailoa Sideline Conversation - Miami Dolphins

At the end of Sunday’s game between Miami and Houston, there was an interesting interaction on the Dolphins sideline between Elandon Roberts and Tua Tagovailoa. It appears (and yes this is lip-reading so take it with a grain of salt) that Roberts walks up to Tua and tells him “No matter what...
It sure looks like that is what Roberts is saying.... While we will never know for sure it looks pretty close.
 
