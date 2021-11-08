“No matter what they say, it’s coaching, it’s coaching.” And he then adds “they don’t appreciate you.” Elandon to Tua

PASQUALE
This right here explains it all Dolfans. I want this regime to die. IT'S COACHING! Even the players see it.
Elandon Roberts and Tua Tagovailoa Sideline Conversation - Miami Dolphins
At the end of Sunday’s game between Miami and Houston, there was an interesting interaction on the Dolphins sideline between Elandon Roberts and Tua Tagovailoa. It appears (and yes this is lip-reading so take it with a grain of salt) that Roberts walks up to Tua and tells him “No matter what...
dolphinstalk.com
