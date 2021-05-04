Now!!! Finish This Roster With Real Veteran Talent That Will Give Us Legitimate HOPE!

New Heights said: The Dolphins still do NOT!!, I repeat.....do NOT! have a blind side protector for Tua. I love Liam Eichenberg but as most of you know he will be an interior OL guy in the NFL.



For God's sake create some cap space and sign Eric Fisher to start at RT. Fisher was the 16th ranked LT last year and has graded higher in previous years. He is very good in both the run game and pass protection and he doesn't get penalties. He is a highly intelligent player who can easily adjust to our schemes and the position change to the right side.



And for crying out LOUD!! We are still thin on the edge, very thin IMO. Sign edge/OLB Justin Houston to a multi-year deal. He had 9 sacks last year....yes, he is 32 but he obviously hasn't lost it.



An incentive laden deal with a minuscule first year cap hit.



Give Ogbah an extension and drop his cap hit this year to nil.



Trade or cut Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns. Give extensions to both Will Fuller and Benardrick Mckinney and drop their cap hits this year to nil.



Dolphins could easily create a ton of cap space to sign these players and a few more if need be. Click to expand...

1) I'm sure Liam will get a chance but you may be correct that his arm length requires him to move inside2) Despite being the #1 pick in his draft and being stellar at LT in college, the year they started him at RT (because we'll they can play either side), he was hot garbage and one of the worst tackles in the league. granted it was his rookie year. Body mechanics are different. No point in paying an average player good money to come here and play out of position. we're better suited just leaving Hunt over there and kicking Liam inside if he cant play tackle3) havent paid attention to Houston in ages other than knowing he gets sacks...zero clue how he is on the run, so not even gonna lie and pretend to. This front office just doesnt seem the type to go out and pay a 32 year old pass rusher 13-14 million a season tho. If he has multiple suitors like it seems, he's not going to sign miniscule deal. its prob going to be a nice deal with nice incentives.4) All for giving Ogbah an extension. This might even be the best time to do it. Only problem is....Is his agent already telling the dolphins that he needs to be paid Justin Houston money. he's coming off his best 2 seasons, and if he would've gotten the snap counts his last year in KC that he did in Miami then he would've been a 10 sack guy in 2019. Hes not extending cheap today, we might as well give him a season to see if he's def worth that money. Also he's already gotten his roster bonus of almost 4 million of the year, so dont know if that can be taken away from current.5a) corrent Grant and Hurns need to be gone. nobody is trading for either. Cap savings for 2021 really want be that much unless we designate them post june 1, but thats pretty much just giving us dead cap next year.5b) Fuller is on a prove it deal, . I think TJ McDonald was the only free agent on a prove it deal that we were dumb enough to extend before stepping on the field. McKinney is signed thru 2023 when he's 31 (you dont extend that), unless you are referencing another Benardrick McKinney on the teamNormally we dont reply to one message thread starters, but I'm tired of banging my head on desk at work, needed a break