Now!!! Finish This Roster With Real Veteran Talent That Will Give Us Legitimate HOPE!

New Heights
Rookie
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2021
- Messages
- 1
- Reaction score
- 2
- Age
- 41
- Location
- Fargo,ND
The Dolphins still do NOT!!, I repeat.....do NOT! have a blind side protector for Tua. I love Liam Eichenberg but as most of you know he will be an interior OL guy in the NFL.
For God's sake create some cap space and sign Eric Fisher to start at RT. Fisher was the 16th ranked LT last year and has graded higher in previous years. He is very good in both the run game and pass protection and he doesn't get penalties. He is a highly intelligent player who can easily adjust to our schemes and the position change to the right side.
And for crying out LOUD!! We are still thin on the edge, very thin IMO. Sign edge/OLB Justin Houston to a multi-year deal. He had 9 sacks last year....yes, he is 32 but he obviously hasn't lost it.
An incentive laden deal with a minuscule first year cap hit.
Give Ogbah an extension and drop his cap hit this year to nil.
Trade or cut Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns. Give extensions to both Will Fuller and Benardrick Mckinney and drop their cap hits this year to nil.
Dolphins could easily create a ton of cap space to sign these players and a few more if need be.
For God's sake create some cap space and sign Eric Fisher to start at RT. Fisher was the 16th ranked LT last year and has graded higher in previous years. He is very good in both the run game and pass protection and he doesn't get penalties. He is a highly intelligent player who can easily adjust to our schemes and the position change to the right side.
And for crying out LOUD!! We are still thin on the edge, very thin IMO. Sign edge/OLB Justin Houston to a multi-year deal. He had 9 sacks last year....yes, he is 32 but he obviously hasn't lost it.
An incentive laden deal with a minuscule first year cap hit.
Give Ogbah an extension and drop his cap hit this year to nil.
Trade or cut Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns. Give extensions to both Will Fuller and Benardrick Mckinney and drop their cap hits this year to nil.
Dolphins could easily create a ton of cap space to sign these players and a few more if need be.