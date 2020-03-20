Now the D looks like a top 10

I'll say this, we look to have the best pair of CB's in the league. Now our safety situation is not settled. I hope Rowe can duplicate last year, but he's a short term solution. I would like to see McCain move back to the slot. So, we probably need to draft 2 safeties over the next 2 years.



Our LB corps is poor. With the exception of Van Noy, everyone is long on potential and short on production. We can't be an elite defense until ALL of our LB's learn to stop the run, not just Van Noy and McMillan. That means a dramatic improvement from Baker would be needed, or Van Ginkel would need to improve and stay healthy, or Biegel would need to become more consistent. At the moment, none of those three guys has earned a starting spot, IMHO. None is Top 10 defense caliber production.



Our DL is subpar. Everyone loooooooooooooooves Godchaueux, but he simply isn't special. Only Wilkins is better than average up front. None of our current DE's has earned even a roster spot pass, including Taco Charlton. Lawson and Ogbah will start, but neither is the type of DE you expect from a Top 10 defense. We need more help at every level. We need better pass rushing options. But, aside from Chase Young, the pass rushers in this draft are a very weak group.



IMHO, use the strength of the draft. Get a QB, CB, WR, OL and BPA as much as possible. Get what talent you can this year, and reload with the rest you need in 2021, when we also have a ton of stockpiled draft picks. Don't force it. We need talent at every level offense and defense.