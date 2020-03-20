Now the D looks like a top 10

realdolphin

realdolphin

Feb 5, 2006
1,160
75
4/3 Lawson-Godchaux-Wilkins-Ogbah

Baker-McMillan-Van Noy

B.Jones-McCain-Rowe-Howard

-----------------------------------------------------------

3/4 Wilkins-Godchaux-Ogbah

Biegel/Roberts-Baker-McMillan-Van Noy

B.Jones-McCain-Rowe-Howard

--------------------------------------------------------------


3/3/5 Wilkins-Godchaux-Ogbah

Baker-Van Noy- Eguavoen

B.jones- Fejedelem-Rowe-Howard-McCain slot



Rotation and second teamers : Colbert-Wilks-Parker-Needham-Charlton-Harris-Roberts-Eguavoen-Biegel-Grugier-Van Ginkel-Willis-Webster. Note; If we add Simmons in the draft it automatically becomes a nasty D.
 
Digital

Digital

Feb 5, 2008
9,272
8,491
I'll say this, we look to have the best pair of CB's in the league. Now our safety situation is not settled. I hope Rowe can duplicate last year, but he's a short term solution. I would like to see McCain move back to the slot. So, we probably need to draft 2 safeties over the next 2 years.

Our LB corps is poor. With the exception of Van Noy, everyone is long on potential and short on production. We can't be an elite defense until ALL of our LB's learn to stop the run, not just Van Noy and McMillan. That means a dramatic improvement from Baker would be needed, or Van Ginkel would need to improve and stay healthy, or Biegel would need to become more consistent. At the moment, none of those three guys has earned a starting spot, IMHO. None is Top 10 defense caliber production.

Our DL is subpar. Everyone loooooooooooooooves Godchaueux, but he simply isn't special. Only Wilkins is better than average up front. None of our current DE's has earned even a roster spot pass, including Taco Charlton. Lawson and Ogbah will start, but neither is the type of DE you expect from a Top 10 defense. We need more help at every level. We need better pass rushing options. But, aside from Chase Young, the pass rushers in this draft are a very weak group.

IMHO, use the strength of the draft. Get a QB, CB, WR, OL and BPA as much as possible. Get what talent you can this year, and reload with the rest you need in 2021, when we also have a ton of stockpiled draft picks. Don't force it. We need talent at every level offense and defense.
 
superphin

superphin

Jan 16, 2003
6,908
15,548
Georgia
While I think we made some solid additions to the defense we didn't sign any blue-chip talent outside of Jones. Hopefully I'm wrong but I don't see enough stand out players on defense to turn this into a top 10 unit.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Nov 24, 2016
3,732
2,167
13
Draft the Safety out of Bama with the Houston pick.

That improves two positions (FS and Slot) wit one move.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Jun 18, 2003
1,781
2,089
I think we've done more here than you think.

Our complete lack of pass rush doomed us last year... and the three front 7 players that we've signed are all above average pass rushers... while simultaneously being known for being stout against the run. If we can finagle Chaisson out of the draft, our pass rush will be fierce.
These guys are young as Hell and just as hungry.
Balance is what these guys bring... and that and two shutdown corners will take you a long way.

A late round NT will help...
 
foozool13

foozool13

Jul 3, 2005
5,821
1,165
Los Angeles, CA
Once we draft Winfield jr it’ll look even better when McCain moves to the slot or maybe even the bench.

Hope we get him and use him like Minkah.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Jun 18, 2003
1,781
2,089
I think Needham is the new slot corner. He spent much of last season covering other teams' best WRs and he didn't crash an burn as an UDFA... he played a lot of press coverage and now just has to cover slot receivers.

If we draft a safety, and we should, McCain becomes a dime back.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Nov 22, 2008
8,516
1,540
Davie in one offseason has magically turned our defensive woes around.?
 
foozool13

foozool13

Jul 3, 2005
5,821
1,165
Los Angeles, CA
Good player, but I don’t think he’ll last that long.

I’m hoping we take Ruiz (center) or trade out for a 3rd and 1st next year.
 
