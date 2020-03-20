Now the D looks like a top 10

realdolphin
4/3 Lawson-Godchaux-Wilkins-Ogbah
Baker-McMillan-Van Noy
B.Jones-McCain-Rowe-Howard
-----------------------------------------------------------
3/4 Wilkins-Godchaux-Ogbah
Biegel/Roberts-Baker-McMillan-Van Noy
B.Jones-McCain-Rowe-Howard
--------------------------------------------------------------
3/3/5 Wilkins-Godchaux-Ogbah
Baker-Van Noy- Eguavoen
B.jones- Fejedelem-Rowe-Howard-McCain slot
Rotation and second teamers : Colbert-Wilks-Parker-Needham-Charlton-Harris-Roberts-Eguavoen-Biegel-Grugier-Van Ginkel-Willis-Webster. Note; If we add Simmons in the draft it automatically becomes a nasty D.
