Dolphins Offensive Line allowed 34 sacks between Tua and Fitz. That is the 9th worst in the league. (this is not even counting QB hurries and hits).
Mahomes and Brady only got sacked 22 times total in 16 games.
Its time for the front Office to solidify this OL starting with Penei Sewell at #3.
 
ya and then it would allow us to throw for 30+ TDs to Bowden and Hollins

we had 3 rookies relax.

We will draft Devonta Smith and fix the O line some other way.
 
