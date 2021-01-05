Silver_Holder
Dolphins Offensive Line allowed 34 sacks between Tua and Fitz. That is the 9th worst in the league. (this is not even counting QB hurries and hits).
Mahomes and Brady only got sacked 22 times total in 16 games.
Its time for the front Office to solidify this OL starting with Penei Sewell at #3.
