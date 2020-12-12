Official Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins Game Thread *** WK14

Adam First
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
(limited fan attendance permitted)
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are currently the 6th seed in the AFC.
There are 7 total playoff seeds per conference in 2020.
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
A slight chance of showers between 10am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium
