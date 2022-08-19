 *** OFFICIAL LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK2

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
8,975
Reaction score
4,033
Age
33
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL

225px-Las_Vegas_Raiders_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


uxYHS3m.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

320px-WFOR-TV_logo.svg.png

WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
Simulcasted on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce and WBBH NBC 2 Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Naples
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Jason Taylor

Kickoff at 7 PM ET

320px-KVVU-TV_Fox_5_Henderson_-_Las_Vegas.svg.png

Raiders broadcast available on KVVU FOX 5 Henderson-Las Vegas
Check local listings for other Raiders broadcasters

320px-NFL_Network_logo.svg.png

NFL Network Replay on Monday, August 22nd at 1 PM ET


WEATHER

8Nd89VK.png

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9am. Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 102. East wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium

 
13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
32,247
Reaction score
106,967
Location
Institutionalized in PA
Adam First said:

225px-Las_Vegas_Raiders_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


uxYHS3m.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

320px-WFOR-TV_logo.svg.png

WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
Simulcasted on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce and WBBH NBC 2 Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Naples
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Jason Taylor

Kickoff at 7 PM ET

320px-KVVU-TV_Fox_5_Henderson_-_Las_Vegas.svg.png

Raiders broadcast available on KVVU FOX 5 Henderson-Las Vegas
Check local listings for other Raiders broadcasters

320px-NFL_Network_logo.svg.png

NFL Network Replay on Monday, August 22nd at 1 PM ET


WEATHER

8Nd89VK.png

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9am. Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 102. East wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium

Click to expand...
Way to go Adam, as always we appreciate it!
Spongebob Reaction GIF by MOODMAN
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom