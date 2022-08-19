OFFICIAL LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK2

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 8,975
- Reaction score
- 4,033
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
Simulcasted on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce and WBBH NBC 2 Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Naples
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Jason Taylor
Kickoff at 7 PM ET
Raiders broadcast available on KVVU FOX 5 Henderson-Las Vegas
Check local listings for other Raiders broadcasters
NFL Network Replay on Monday, August 22nd at 1 PM ET
WEATHER
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9am. Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 102. East wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium