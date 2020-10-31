*** Official Los Angeles Rams @ Miami Dolphins Game Thread *** WK8

Vote on November 3rd. The stakes are too high for you to stay home.

@



at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
(limited fan attendance permitted)

TELEVISION



Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT



WEATHER


A slight chance of showers before 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium

GAME PREVIEWS


 
dolfan91 said:
It feels like the morning of Christmas Day. When you know you have a shiny new present that your about to open. Oh the excitement, the buildup, the anticipation. Oh what a feeling it is.
Becareful! It could be all you dreamed of or a holiday sweater.
 
I want to see how him and the team does but I'm staying grounded while some people are going crazy here. Lets the kid start one game first.
 
