OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ BUFFALO BILLS GAME THREAD *** WK8 Halloween

I'm kind of used to watching my sports teams get hammered and embarrassed on a weekly basis. This weekend is horrific for me. Newcastle played the European Champs and current PL leaders, Chelsea this morning and predictably hardly laid a glove on them, in a big loss. The Gators who've got a clown show in charge of the D, are up against the best team in the country in Georgia in about an hour's time and then to cap it all off we've got the fins going to Buffalo and we all know how that ends. When can I get a bloody break here ?