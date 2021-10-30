 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ BUFFALO BILLS GAME THREAD *** WK8 Halloween | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ BUFFALO BILLS GAME THREAD *** WK8 Halloween

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
320px-Buffalo_Bills_logo.svg.png


606250e653c3c.image.jpg

at Highmark Stadium
Orchard Park, New York

TELEVISION

CBS_NFL_2021.png

8kOddXr.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

QJhj241.png


WEATHER

lSHtmpO.png

Scattered showers, mainly before 3pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
National Weather Service Buffalo - forecast for Highmark Stadium


 
Just for the record, Preston Williams is out again....did not travel with the team.
 
Much like my reflection in the mirror when I first wake up in the morning, it ain't gonna be pretty.
 
I'm kind of used to watching my sports teams get hammered and embarrassed on a weekly basis. This weekend is horrific for me. Newcastle played the European Champs and current PL leaders, Chelsea this morning and predictably hardly laid a glove on them, in a big loss. The Gators who've got a clown show in charge of the D, are up against the best team in the country in Georgia in about an hour's time and then to cap it all off we've got the fins going to Buffalo and we all know how that ends. When can I get a bloody break here ?
 
Such an ugly stadium, worst in the league, it's like it's stuck in the 70's or something.
 
