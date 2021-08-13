OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ CHICAGO BEARS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK1

Adam First
at Soldier Field
Chicago, Illinois
TELEVISION
WFOR-TV CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
Live simulcasts available on WPEC-TV CBS 12 West Palm Beach, WBBH-TV NBC 2 Fort Myers and WFTV-TV ABC 9 Orlando
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Jason Taylor
Chicago Bears broadcast on WFLD-TV FOX 32 Chicago
Check local listings for other simulcasts in the Chicago area
Live simulcast on NFL Network (Bears broadcast)
Kickoff at 1 PM ET/12 PM CT
WEATHER
Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
National Weather Service Chicago - forecast for Soldier Field