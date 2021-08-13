 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ CHICAGO BEARS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ CHICAGO BEARS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK1

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
320px-Chicago_Bears_logo.svg.png


view-Soldier-Field-Chicago.jpg

at Soldier Field
Chicago, Illinois

TELEVISION

WFOR_CBS_Miami_logo.png

WFOR-TV CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
Live simulcasts available on WPEC-TV CBS 12 West Palm Beach, WBBH-TV NBC 2 Fort Myers and WFTV-TV ABC 9 Orlando
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Jason Taylor


320px-Fts-chicago-c.svg.png

Chicago Bears broadcast on WFLD-TV FOX 32 Chicago
Check local listings for other simulcasts in the Chicago area

320px-NFL_Network_logo.svg.png

Live simulcast on NFL Network (Bears broadcast)

Kickoff at 1 PM ET/12 PM CT

WEATHER

6qmcutg.png

Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
National Weather Service Chicago - forecast for Soldier Field


 
