*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK3

Adam First

Adam First

Any FinHeaveners in the path of Hurricane Ida, please stay safe.

@
n
at Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati, Ohio

TELEVISION

CBS National Broadcast

Play-by-Play Announcer: Greg Gumbel
Color Commentator: Adam Archuleta

Kickoff at 4 PM ET

NFL Network Replay on Monday, August 30th at 3:30 AM

WEATHER

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Wilmington OH - forecast for Paul Brown Stadium

 
'Deep

Just looking for three hours away from here to watch the game.
Hell...I'll be here the three hours the game is on, who am I kidding.
 
