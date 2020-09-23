Official Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars Game Thread *** WK3 Thursday Night

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 8,570
- Reaction score
- 1,737
- Age
- 31
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
Forgot this game was tomorrow...also I won't be able to watch it since I don't have NFL Network on Hulu. YAY!
@
at TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville, Florida
(limited fan attendance permitted)
TELEVISION
NFL Network National Broadcast
Play-by-Play Announcer: Joe Buck
Color Commentator: Troy Aikman
Kickoff at 8:20 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
National Weather Service Jacksonville - forecast for TIAA Bank Field
GAME PREVIEWS
ESPN/Associated Press
at TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville, Florida
(limited fan attendance permitted)
TELEVISION
NFL Network National Broadcast
Play-by-Play Announcer: Joe Buck
Color Commentator: Troy Aikman
Kickoff at 8:20 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
National Weather Service Jacksonville - forecast for TIAA Bank Field
GAME PREVIEWS
ESPN/Associated Press