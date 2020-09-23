*** Official Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars Game Thread *** WK3 Thursday Night

Forgot this game was tomorrow...also I won't be able to watch it since I don't have NFL Network on Hulu. YAY!

@



at TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville, Florida
(limited fan attendance permitted)

TELEVISION


NFL Network National Broadcast

Play-by-Play Announcer: Joe Buck
Color Commentator: Troy Aikman

Kickoff at 8:20 PM ET

INJURY REPORT




WEATHER


Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
National Weather Service Jacksonville - forecast for TIAA Bank Field

GAME PREVIEWS

ESPN/Associated Press


 
Jacksonville wearing all teal uniforms for the first time in this one. Hopefully the rest of the posts in this thread will be more relevant. :lol:
 
