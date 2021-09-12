OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS GAME THREAD *** WK1

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 8,730
- Reaction score
- 2,620
- Age
- 32
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
Welcome back to real games, friends! Here's a reminder that if you have nothing nice to say, it's best to say nothing at all. Let people be entitled to their opinions, even if they're bad ones! Stay civil, enjoy the games, and let's hope for a successful season for our Dolphins!
@
at Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Massachusetts
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 4:25 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
National Weather Service Norton - forecast for Gillette Stadium
at Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Massachusetts
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 4:25 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
National Weather Service Norton - forecast for Gillette Stadium