*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS GAME THREAD *** WK1

Welcome back to real games, friends! Here's a reminder that if you have nothing nice to say, it's best to say nothing at all. Let people be entitled to their opinions, even if they're bad ones! Stay civil, enjoy the games, and let's hope for a successful season for our Dolphins!

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
320px-New_England_Patriots_logo.svg.png


enelx-gillette-energy-partnership.jpg.resize.1254.550.center.center.jpeg

at Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Massachusetts

TELEVISION

kDwkfwJ.png

Kickoff at 4:25 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

qtT7eVB.png


WEATHER

VNpQCti.png

Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
National Weather Service Norton - forecast for Gillette Stadium


 
So fan duel has moved Gesicki's over/under receiving yardage total from 43 to 39. Barring injury I expect Gesicki to have 39 or close to it in the first half alone. Seems like easy money to me.
 
So fan duel has moved Gesicki's over/under receiving yardage total from 43 to 39. Barring injury I expect Gesicki to have 39 or close to it in the first half alone. Seems like easy money to me.
I think the ball is going in a lot of different directions tomorrow brother. :ffic:
 
Im gonna miss the 2nd half of the game tomorrow due to work so I'm gonna need this thread to be extra informative tomorrow. Play by play would be nice

😃
 
