J-E-T-S

SUCK-SUCK-SUCK!



FTJ!



I'm optimistic last week was the Dolphins leveling up. This, defensively, will be the tone the rest of the season. The Jests have big problems this week.



The run game will be emphasized more than usual this week. Gaskin is in for a big day.



This Defense is coming to steal Flacco's lunch money!



Dolphins 31-13



Let's GO!