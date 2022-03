I think the other signings are good like mentioned above. I feel like Bozeman is the name to look at today. Has played with Tua, super intelligent guy along the line. You have athleticism along the line to pull and get to the second level. Go get a leader who makes good calls at the POA.



My two cents at least. I think the draft is deep at tackle might look there and you have Eich and Jackson who with some good coaching might take jumps. My 15 month (who is huge btw) could play better tackle than Davis