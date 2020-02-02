Official Super Bowl LIV 49ers vs Chiefs

NBP81 said: Im not sure I agree with that... I think SF has only one way to win and that is to remain within one score or with the lead. SF cannot afford bad luck IMO. KC will be a threat no matter what happens in the 1st half. IMO Click to expand...

I agree. I should have been more clear. SF has the better defense and running game, and their passing game is also good, so that's what I meant about more ways. But, KC's way is a kind of trump card. As you noted, even if they get down, they're still right in it. The same isn't true of SF.