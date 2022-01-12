 Omar laying out the FACTS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Omar laying out the FACTS

Schleprock said:
Unless the billionaire owner says they are taking Tua.

So Omar, not "fact" unless you and Mr Ross are BFFs
There has been no evidence of Ross overuling any personel decisions unless it involves conduct that would deface the organization. The best we have is seeing Ross in the room on draft day, but he has always maintained those decisions are left to the coach and GM, even the upcoming coach he says will decide who is playing QB
 
VBCheeseGrater said:
There has been no evidence of Ross overuling any personel decisions unless it involves conduct that would deface the organization. The best we have is seeing Ross in the room on draft day, but he has always maintained those decisions are left to the coach and GM, even the upcoming coach he says will decide who is playing QB
Yeah, I don't see Ross as a Jerry Jones type. I don't think he would overrule the coach and GM on personnel matters.
 
gfish24 said:
Well if this is true, it just brings about more questions about Flores… why would he have made the pick and gone about the QB situation the way he did
Buyers regret/remorse?

You get something expensive you really wanted and find out it's made in a Chinese sweat shop with cheap plastic once you actually have it.
 
If it’s true that Flo didn’t like Tua where, when or what could have caused it? It does seem like he was treated like an outcast from the beginning. Would love to know where it went wrong.
 
Fans want to believe so bad that someone in the room had the right QB in mind and others around failed them.

The reality most likely is Flores and Grier came to the conclusion together that Tua was the right choice.

So sick of the idea that someone had it right and was over ruled. Get over it. Move on.
 
Nappy Roots said:
Fans want to believe so bad that someone in the room had the right QB in mind and others around failed them.

The reality most likely is Flores and Grier came to the conclusion together that Tua was the right choice.

So sick of the idea that someone had it right and was over ruled. Get over it. Move on.
It could have been either way, but unless one ever comes out and makes something public you're entirely right its stupid to try and figure it out.

Especially since there are reports that go both ways. There isnt even a path to the truth.
 
gfish24 said:
Well if this is true, it just brings about more questions about Flores… why would he have made the pick and gone about the QB situation the way he did
Maybe once Justin Herbert had the season he had Flores figured Tua was the wrong pick and was ready to move on. He wanted instant gratification and had no patience to groom and work with the QB. We'll know everything once someone from inside spills the beans or writes a tell all book.
 
