Omar laying out the FACTS

Here are the Facts we've all been waiting for.. Per Omar Kelly
So Omar, not "fact" unless you and Mr Ross are BFFs
Well if this is true, it just brings about more questions about Flores… why would he have made the pick and gone about the QB situation the way he did
Yeah, I don't see Ross as a Jerry Jones type. I don't think he would overrule the coach and GM on personnel matters.There has been no evidence of Ross overuling any personel decisions unless it involves conduct that would deface the organization. The best we have is seeing Ross in the room on draft day, but he has always maintained those decisions are left to the coach and GM, even the upcoming coach he says will decide who is playing QB
Well if this is true, it just brings about more questions about Flores… why would he have made the pick and gone about the QB situation the way he did
Fans want to believe so bad that someone in the room had the right QB in mind and others around failed them.
The reality most likely is Flores and Grier came to the conclusion together that Tua was the right choice.
So sick of the idea that someone had it right and was over ruled. Get over it. Move on.
Maybe once Justin Herbert had the season he had Flores figured Tua was the wrong pick and was ready to move on. He wanted instant gratification and had no patience to groom and work with the QB. We'll know everything once someone from inside spills the beans or writes a tell all book.
Oh, would love to see thatWe all saw the smile on Flores face when we drafted Tua