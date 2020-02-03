One position where Dolphins feel they’re good enough, and another that’s now a priority A quick six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Monday:

A quick six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Monday:▪ If there’s one position on the roster where the Dolphins do not believe they need to make a significant addition this offseason, it’s receiver.One NFL source who spoke to the team said Miami feels they’re good enough there with DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson (there’s a good chance he will be asked to restructure his contract) and Isaiah Ford. That’s six.▪ Cornerback has risen on the Dolphins’ priority list. It was reiterated to us in the past week that the Dolphins know they must address cornerback in free agency or the first two days of the draft.