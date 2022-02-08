 Optimism: a better currency | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Optimism: a better currency

Feverdream

Feverdream

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
9,947
Reaction score
17,786
Sometimes it seems as there are battle lines drawn here at Finheaven; those of us who can look beyond the past and hope for a bright future, vs. those of us who believe that we are doomed to forever suffer from what we've done before.

So... it seems to me that the signing of a young, evidently bright, new head coach, combined with a young roster, and the largest amount of cap space in the NFL should provoke even the most obstinate of evil clowns to see that maybe, just maybe there is a reason for some optimism here. I mean... we've done what so many have requested-- we've hired an offensive minded coach and we definitely have the means/interest in signing the free agent linemen for which so many have thrown tantrums for us to sign.

Things might not be so bright that we gotta wear shades, but things do seem to be looking up. Flores was a tough, no-nonsense sort of guy and he did manage to get us to play a bit smarter, but he cast a pall over the team-- seemingly getting into personality conflicts with at least a couple of players and/or coaches each year. That really isn't leadership, and modern players don't generally react well to John Wayne or General Patton type leadership.

Look around the league and you'll see that the teams with a more youthful outlook are generally doing better-- winning more games, going farther in the postseason. The grumpy dictator type leadership just doesn't play well with this generation's players, and Nerdy McD might be JUST the guy to actually engender some passion and loyalty from these players.

I hope so, but then again... I'm an optimist.
 
D

Dolphin Mule

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 3, 2021
Messages
105
Reaction score
131
Age
57
Location
Clinton, MO
I am super excited and have been a fan since 72. I do worry about loss of draft picks if they punish Ross however. Love your post!!
 
kastofsna

kastofsna

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
34
Reaction score
50
Location
Tampa FL
Some fans seem to think that the Shula/Lombardi/Landry types are still what's needed to win in the NFL. But just like Griese/Starr/Staubach aren't going to cut it in the NFL these days, neither are the coaches. The game changes. You can't just tell guys to win one for the Gipper anymore, you have to actually show your homework that you know what the hell goes into each play and how to maximize the potential of each player. These guys are all making minimum 6 figures and they all want to make a lot more, and they all want to be in Canton one day. What will you as a coach do to make that happen? You need to prove you actually know how to make these big egos all click together
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2005
Messages
1,146
Reaction score
1,498
Age
47
Location
Nassau, Bahamas
I think its funny that so many fans want to hold on to the old crap and drag themselves down with projecting last years disappointment into the upcoming season.

For me... New season, New outlook. New faces and New hopes leads to New expectations. Yes its ripe for New Disappointment but I will still be objectively optimistic.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
12,332
Reaction score
14,501
Location
West Palm Beach
I say to all the grumpy gooses, Debbie downers, and pessimistic pansies, stop being in McDenial and welcome the new Dolphins HC McDaniel and his family to the great city of Miami the city with the greatest football team the Dolphins!
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Club Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
21,124
Reaction score
6,897
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
Feverdream said:
Sometimes it seems as there are battle lines drawn here at Finheaven; those of us who can look beyond the past and hope for a bright future, vs. those of us who believe that we are doomed to forever suffer from what we've done before.

So... it seems to me that the signing of a young, evidently bright, new head coach, combined with a young roster, and the largest amount of cap space in the NFL should provoke even the most obstinate of evil clowns to see that maybe, just maybe there is a reason for some optimism here. I mean... we've done what so many have requested-- we've hired an offensive minded coach and we definitely have the means/interest in signing the free agent linemen for which so many have thrown tantrums for us to sign.

Things might not be so bright that we gotta wear shades, but things do seem to be looking up. Flores was a tough, no-nonsense sort of guy and he did manage to get us to play a bit smarter, but he cast a pall over the team-- seemingly getting into personality conflicts with at least a couple of players and/or coaches each year. That really isn't leadership, and modern players don't generally react well to John Wayne or General Patton type leadership.

Look around the league and you'll see that the teams with a more youthful outlook are generally doing better-- winning more games, going farther in the postseason. The grumpy dictator type leadership just doesn't play well with this generation's players, and Nerdy McD might be JUST the guy to actually engender some passion and loyalty from these players.

I hope so, but then again... I'm an optimist.
Click to expand...
I agree with the optimism…but I don’t think it’s about a “youthful outlook”….

I think it’s about recognizing the NFL rules have changed substantially over the last 20 years…scoring is paramount…and dynamic creative offense is the path to success now.

Andy Reid is certainly not youthful, but he is creative.

Our new head coach comes into his new job with more nfl coaching experience than any Dolphin head Coach other than George Wilson…even more than Shula!

This is a great hire and my optimism has returned for the first time in a long time!
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
3,377
Reaction score
5,566
Location
Everywhere
This new day is too dear, with its hopes and invitations, to waste a moment on the yesterdays.

- Emerson
 
gofins60

gofins60

Club Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
3,086
Reaction score
2,114
Location
Allentown, PA
BlueFin said:
I think it’s about recognizing the NFL rules have changed substantially over the last 20 years…scoring is paramount…and dynamic creative offense is the path to success now.
Click to expand...
I just want Miami to be one of the top teams again. That means they need a good defense, o-line, running game, and a passing game that uses the entire field. A ball control offense is fine IF you're up by a few scores and want to kill the clock. Seeing some of these teams score 30, 40, 50 points per game tells me that Miami needs to be able to do the same when necessary. If not, they're never going to get far. It's hard to be optimistic when I see Miami struggle to score 20 points when even New England can score 50!

When Miami starts being on the winning end of some blow-outs, then I'll feel better.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,659
Reaction score
15,076
Great post. I'm even a bit optimistic that a couple of linemen could actually develop.

It's also a pretty good sign when you look at the success of those Mike Shanahan disciples. McVay is in his second super bowl. Kyle Shanahan has been in one and got his team on the precipice of another this year. With Jimmy Garappalo at quarterback!

Lafleur broke Don Shula's record for most wins in his first three seasons.

No guarantee for McDaniel, but Miami has some nice pieces, a good salary cap situation and a quarterback that seems like the absolutely perfect fit for that SF type offense.
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2019
Messages
778
Reaction score
1,739
Age
58
Location
Bangkok
Well stated as always Brother Feverdream. As a baby boomer, I respect the old school leadership style of General Patton (we wouldn't have an NFL were it not for men like him) but that doesn't mean Leadership cant take many forms or evolve. Many of the strongest leaders of men in history were small in stature and large in IQ. The leadership spectrum is large and diverse.

I am optimistic that McDaniel can bring in a solid and diverse staff to compliment his coaching vision. I also believe that those coaches kept from Flores regime will improve and perhaps blossom.

Phins Up!
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
3,779
Reaction score
6,015
Location
San Antonio
gofins60 said:
I just want Miami to be one of the top teams again. That means they need a good defense, o-line, running game, and a passing game that uses the entire field. A ball control offense is fine IF you're up by a few scores and want to kill the clock. Seeing some of these teams score 30, 40, 50 points per game tells me that Miami needs to be able to do the same when necessary. If not, they're never going to get far. It's hard to be optimistic when I see Miami struggle to score 20 points when even New England can score 50!

When Miami starts being on the winning end of some blow-outs, then I'll feel better.
Click to expand...
Nobody sniffs 40 or 50 pts per game so…
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom