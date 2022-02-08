Optimism: a better currency

Sometimes it seems as there are battle lines drawn here at Finheaven; those of us who can look beyond the past and hope for a bright future, vs. those of us who believe that we are doomed to forever suffer from what we've done before.



So... it seems to me that the signing of a young, evidently bright, new head coach, combined with a young roster, and the largest amount of cap space in the NFL should provoke even the most obstinate of evil clowns to see that maybe, just maybe there is a reason for some optimism here. I mean... we've done what so many have requested-- we've hired an offensive minded coach and we definitely have the means/interest in signing the free agent linemen for which so many have thrown tantrums for us to sign.



Things might not be so bright that we gotta wear shades, but things do seem to be looking up. Flores was a tough, no-nonsense sort of guy and he did manage to get us to play a bit smarter, but he cast a pall over the team-- seemingly getting into personality conflicts with at least a couple of players and/or coaches each year. That really isn't leadership, and modern players don't generally react well to John Wayne or General Patton type leadership.



Look around the league and you'll see that the teams with a more youthful outlook are generally doing better-- winning more games, going farther in the postseason. The grumpy dictator type leadership just doesn't play well with this generation's players, and Nerdy McD might be JUST the guy to actually engender some passion and loyalty from these players.



I hope so, but then again... I'm an optimist.