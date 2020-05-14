Orange Bowl VS. Current Stadium. Also Sat. 11:30 MST NFL Network airs 82 playoffs.

As a fan from a great distance I would like to ask a question to fans that have attended games in the Orange Bowl vs The new renovated stadium as to what is the experience is like?
I have VHS tapes from the games played In the Eighties on Monday night football the 1984 finale against Dallas is a favorite. 85Bears from Orange Bowl. It looks like fans were right on top of the benches , I think that is cool.
I now have my DVR set to record that playoff game Sat NFL network , a game post Greise, and pre Marino . Speaks of Coach Shula’s
Abilities .
 
It was loud as hell..fans were almost right on the sidelines...awesome home field advantage then....
 
