Our Current Depth Chart, via ESPN

yea.... that's not right they have beigel first string and McMillan 3rd
 
I'd say that looks right except for a few changes. I think it may end up having these swtiches:

OUT...................................................POSITION.................................IN
Shaq Calhoun.......................................RG........................................Michael Deiter (LG) or Solomon Kindley (RG) dependining on where Ereck Flowers lines up
Julie'n Davenport.................................LT.........................................Jesse Davis with us finding a FA/scrub to play LT ... but it isn't likley to be Davenport.
Avery Moss...........................................LDE......................................Taco Charlton
Adrien Colbert......................................SS........................................Brandon Jones, but we will be playing nickel (3-3-5) more than a 34, and we will almost never play a 43. In the nickel, I see Bobby McCain playing somewhere, but the competition for nickel will be fierce this year.

Honestly, this entire lineup looks like we're gunning for the #1 overall pick ... again.
 
I think it will something closer to this week 1


qbFitzpatrickTuaRosen
rbHowardBreida
wrParkerGrant
wrWilliamsHurns
wrWilsonFord
teGesickiSmytheCox
ltJacksonDavenport
lgFlowersCalhoun
cKarrasDeiter
rgHuntKindley
rtDavis??
ldeTacoWeaver
dlOgbahDavis
dlWilkinsStrowbridge
rdeShaqMoss
willVan NoyEguavoen
mikeMcMillianBaker
samBeigelRoberts
cbHowardIggy
cbJonesNeedham
ssRoweColbert
fsMcCainJones
nikelIgbinogheneNeedham
kSanders
pHaack
krIgbinogheneGrantFord
prIgbinogheneGrantFord
lsFerguson
otherRoberts
Grugier-Hill
 
id agree with most of that, but from all reports i hear is that Kindley is a LG. Kindley is a developmental guy whos there to take over when we get rid of Flowers. I agree that Deiter will be moved to Center and will battle it out with karras to be the starter. I think RG/RT will be a 3 man battle between Hunt, Davis, and Calhoun (i think he will end up the backup RG)
 
I think if Grant is on the roster he's your returner. If he loses the return job he's not a good enough receiver to warrant a roster spot on that skill alone.
 
