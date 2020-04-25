Our Current Depth Chart, via ESPN

I'd say that looks right except for a few changes. I think it may end up having these swtiches:



OUT...................................................POSITION.................................IN

Shaq Calhoun.......................................RG........................................Michael Deiter (LG) or Solomon Kindley (RG) dependining on where Ereck Flowers lines up

Julie'n Davenport.................................LT.........................................Jesse Davis with us finding a FA/scrub to play LT ... but it isn't likley to be Davenport.

Avery Moss...........................................LDE......................................Taco Charlton

Adrien Colbert......................................SS........................................Brandon Jones, but we will be playing nickel (3-3-5) more than a 34, and we will almost never play a 43. In the nickel, I see Bobby McCain playing somewhere, but the competition for nickel will be fierce this year.



Honestly, this entire lineup looks like we're gunning for the #1 overall pick ... again.